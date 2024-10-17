Zelenskyy denies rumors concerning nuclear weapons possession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed rumors implying he suggested a possible nuclear weapon rearmament for his nation during a previous EU summit appearance. "We've never pondered the idea of preparing for nuclear weapon construction," the president asserted. Instead, he referenced the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, where Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons on its territory in exchange for security assurances, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invalidated these assurances through military actions, making NATO membership the only viable option for Ukraine today.

New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has assured Ukraine that the alliance will work towards bringing the war-torn country closer to its ranks. At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte stated, "Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and until that happens, we will do everything to ensure Ukraine prevails." Zelensky reiterated his country's desire to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as feasible. Following the press conference, Rutte and Zelensky attended a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of the defense ministers of the 32 member states.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands have expressed their support for continuing the munitions initiative for Ukraine for another year. A statement published by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, co-signed by his Danish and Dutch counterparts, Mette Frederiksen and Dick Schoof, states, "The munitions initiative must continue in 2025." To date, 18 countries, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, have contributed a total of 1.8 billion USD (1.66 billion EUR) to procure 500,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, with a primary focus on large-caliber artillery and tank ammunition.

Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" aims to triumph over Russia, but military expert Ralph Thiele vehemently rejects this idea, warning that it could lead to a third world war. In an ntv interview, Thiele accuses the president of resorting to desperate rhetoric and explains why "this is not a good plan."

Zelensky indirectly suggests Ukraine may rearm with nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO at an EU summit press conference. "What alternatives do we have? Either Ukraine will possess nuclear weapons or we must be a part of some alliance," Zelensky says. He acknowledges no other operating alliances besides NATO. Regarding possible US resistance to Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky claims he has already discussed the issue with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and believes Trump appreciates his stance. Ukraine seeks NATO, not nuclear weapons, Zelensky emphasizes. He demonstrates no empathy for American concerns about inviting Ukraine into NATO potentially triggering war. "An invitation is a preventive measure to show that it's not Putin altering the world," he says, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive war policy.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has backtracked on his comments about rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons, denying these reports.

Norway will soon supply six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The first aircraft from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin entered Ukrainian service in early August, marking a significant milestone for Ukraine in countering Russian air superiority with more modern combat aircraft.

Security researcher Frank Umbach says Selensky's "victory plan" contains few new demands and may not be feasible. Umbach criticizes the West for providing "half-hearted" support for Ukraine in the past.

The USA is focusing on training younger Ukrainian cadets instead of experienced air force personnel for F-16 pilots, according to the Wall Street Journal. This change in strategy could delay the deployment of an operational squadron of Western-built fighter jets in Ukraine by several months. The shifting of the training program to young cadets is due to a shortage of skilled Ukrainian pilots and a belief that younger individuals are more receptive to western-style instruction. In August, one of Ukraine's leading combat pilots and a single F-16 fighter jet were lost in a crash. The crash raised questions about whether Ukrainian pilots were being thrust into battle unprepared. For US Air Force pilots, the entire training process takes approximately two years, according to retired US Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula.

Ukraine, being under attack, has been working tirelessly to secure military aid from its allies. In recent news, several countries have pledged their support for Ukraine, providing military equipment and training to strengthen its defenses. The international community is playing a vital role in aiding Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for a change in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's policy, aiming to implement his strategy for triumph against Russia. Zelensky expresses the necessity of obtaining long-range weaponry, specifically Taurus missiles, which Scholz has yet to approve. These weapons would strongly support Ukraine's victory strategy, ensuring an adequate arsenal to discourage further Russian aggression (as detailed at 13:54). Scholz bases his refusal on the potential risk of striking Moscow targets. However, Zelensky emphasizes that Germany has no authority in dictating how other nations use their weapons against Russian objectives.

Zelensky acknowledges Scholz's perspective but underscores that Scholz cannot dictate Ukraine's military choices, considering Germany has not contributed any weapons so far. The predominance of long-range weaponry in previous conflicts has been demonstrated, Zelensky explains, mentioning Ukrainian army attacks on Russian targets in Crimea, where 23 adversary vessels were annihilated utilizing Ukrainian, British, and French weaponry. Addressing Ukraine's desire for quick NATO membership, Zelensky mentions that Scholz has neither objected nor granted approval. "We are still in the process," he concludes.

(16:28 Russia Intends to Construct Nuclear Submarines for Arctic Gas Transit)

Russia is considering building nuclear-powered submarines to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia, asserting that this would significantly reduce transport time via the Northern Sea Route. Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurchatov Institute, Russia's principal nuclear research center, presented this project at an industry gathering in St. Petersburg last week, according to the gathering's official site on Wednesday.

(16:15 UK Police Investigate Mailbox Explosion, Examine Links to Leipzig Package Bomb)

UK officials are probing a package explosion at a post office, investigating connections to similar incidents across Europe, according to an official spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. "Our agents are communicating with other European security authorities," they add. Following a similar occurrence in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation. German domestic intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang suggests Russia may be behind the incident. In early October, the head of the UK's MI5, Ken McCallum, warned of potential Russian sabotage and arson activities to generate "disorder" in Ukraine's supporting nations.

(15:48 "Bringing the War to Their Land": CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Unit)

In late September, CNN accompanied a Ukrainian combat drone team, from takeoff to detonation. This operation involved numerous attacks even deep within Russian territories.

(15:27 France Delivers New Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine)

France is delivering its newly developed kamikaze drones to Ukraine. France's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu has confirmed successful tests. These drones are a development from the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, with France planning to purchase 2000 units, according to the newspaper "La Voix du Nord" citing earlier information from the Defense Ministry. According to KNDS, the drones have an operational time of 45 minutes and can observe, identify, and obliterate both stationary and moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of the remotely-controlled explosive devices will be delivered to Ukraine. These drones are considered an essential addition to the Caesar howitzers that France is supplying to Ukraine.

(15:02 Weber: "Recognize the Seriousness of the Situation in Zelenskyy - 'NATO Has No Plan'")

Security expert Joachim Weber notes that the central demands of Zelensky's "victory plan" are currently infeasible. In an interview with ntv, Weber explains the significance of Ukraine's statements and highlights the need for NATO to urgently develop a Plan B.

(14:38 Russian Lawmakers Approve Legislation Banning "Child Refusal Propaganda")

Russian lawmakers support a draft law prohibiting "propaganda of child refusal." Unanimously, parliamentarians approved the draft law, as evidenced by a live broadcast from the parliament. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged parliamentarians to back the ban. "Today, a war is being waged on the ideological front," he explained. The legislation would impact public content, such as on the internet, media, advertising, or films. Violations should be penalized with fines of between 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals and five million rubles for companies. Russia is grappling with demographic challenges, specifically an aging population and low birth rates. This trend is exacerbated by the military campaign in Ukraine. The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures in public life often advocate for "traditional values" as a means to counter liberal ideologies from the West and safeguard Russia's demographic decline.

13:54 Zelenskyy Advocates for "Peace through Force" in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for his strategy of achieving victory against Russia at a meeting with EU leaders. He proposes this strategy during his talk with heads of state and government in Brussels. According to Zelenskyy, the strategy is to establish "peace through force." To accomplish this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US are urged to ensure that a suitable missile package can be stationed in Ukraine.

13:25 Inmate's Testimony: American Prisoner Suffers in Russian CaptivityMost recently, US citizen Stephen Hubbard was found guilty of participating in mercenary activities for Ukraine. A fellow prisoner, Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychenko, who was released, claims that Hubbard is enduring continuous abuse in Russian detention. Tychenko alleges that Hubbard has been subjected to beatings, starvation, electric shocks, and forced sexual acts by Russian guards. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for alleged mercenary activity on behalf of Ukraine.

12:50 "Environmental Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Illegal Oil Transport FleetThe so-called Russian illegal oil transport fleet is causing environmental damage worldwide, according to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial". Over the past few years, Russian ships have been responsible for at least nine significant oil spills. The report suggests that there's a growing fleet of over 600 oil-transporting ships operating on behalf of Moscow, with many possessing concealed ownership and being poorly maintained and uninsured. In the event of a leak or major accident, they are challenging to hold accountable. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard describes them as "a significant threat" to marine environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are alarming," says Isaac Levi, Europe-Russia lead and ghost fleet expert at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Highly Polluted Land Needs International Aid - Kyiv Appeals for AssistanceUkraine is working diligently to rapidly clear vast areas contaminated with landmines and other explosive remnants of war (ERW). Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko calls for international support at an international conference on mine action in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also attending is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large areas of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and other ERW left by both sides in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Victory StrategyMoscow continues to portray its war in Ukraine as a success, reacting calmly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory strategy." However, dissenting voices are growing within Russia. Not only is imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin labeling the conflict a "strategic defeat," but ntv correspondent Rainer Munz also reports this.

11:34 Russian Advance Nearest Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production at RiskUkrainian steel production could suffer a major blow if Russian troops capture a critical coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. According to Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association, Ukrainian steel production could drop by half. The mine produces a specific type of coal used in coke, an essential element in steelmaking, and is the second largest source of income for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of 2024 were almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelenskyny Heads to Brussels: "Protection is Crucial Before Winter"Ahead of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging for new aid to support his "victory strategy." "Protection is crucial before winter," Zelenskyy states in a video message from his flight to Brussels. At the EU summit, Zelenskyy will present his "victory strategy" to his EU counterparts. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he says. "The war must end in a just manner."

11:05 Australia to Offer Ukraine Excess Abrams TanksAustralia has decided to donate 49 of its surplus Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that Australia will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth around $150 million, to Ukraine. This is a change from his earlier position in February, when he stated that this was not a priority for his government.

10:15 "Closest Tank Assault I've Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Wipes Out Russian Military VehicleA combat tank from Ukraine has taken out an enemy military transport in the Russian region of Kursk, seemingly from an unusually close distance. Footage shows a Russian armored vehicle getting hit by a shell fired from a combat tank's cannon, with the impact occurring mere meters away. Shortly after, a second Ukrainian tank targets the wreckage of the Russian military vehicle. According to a report from "Forbes", the Ukrainian side is utilizing two tanks, either T-64 or T-72, from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. The former US General Mark Hertling described the incident on Twitter as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen".

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: 10 Civilians KilledRussia's military operations are extending beyond Ukraine. Activists reported ten civilian casualties and another 30 injuries as a result of Russian air strikes in northwestern Syria on Wednesday evening. Near the city of Idlib, a child was among the ten fatalities, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among the injured, fourteen children were reported. Russia allegedly targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow Region: Deputy Commander of a Military Special Unit Shot DeadThe deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region was killed in his car on Wednesday. According to an update from the independent Russian website "Important Stories", an unidentified assailant fired multiple shots at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov. Klenkov had recently returned from the conflict in Ukraine.

08:55 Russian Ultranationalist Criticizes Offensive CampaignRussian ultranationalist Igor Girkin, currently serving a prison sentence, believes that Russia is not achieving success in the ongoing war. The Institute for the Study of War reported that Girkin deemed the summer and autumn offensive campaigns ineffective and unlikely to succeed before the "mud season". Girkin referred to a "strategic military defeat". He criticized the Russian advances in the Kharkiv region as stalled and the Donetsk region offensives as only managing to push back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. According to Girkin, the Russian forces need their reserves to repel the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has proven resilient, successfully repelling Russian offensives, incurring minimal territorial losses, launching strong counterattacks, preserving reserves, and maintaining morale.

08:23 Russia Launches Wave of Drone Attacks on UkraineRussia launched another wave of drone attacks on Ukraine during the night. Ukrainian air defense reported intercepting 22 out of 56 Russian drones, with 27 likely taken down by electronic countermeasures. Two drones veered off towards Belarus. However, five drones did strike infrastructure in regions near the front. No casualties were reported, but power outages occurred in some areas. Attacks on energy infrastructure were claimed in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv.

07:55 Ukrainian Security Chief of Ukrenergo ArrestedThe Ukrainian security service (SBU) claimed to have arrested one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. The suspect was accused of justifying the Russian invasion, denying the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. The accused is also suspected of passing on information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo suspended an employee in connection with the case, stating, "Any statements justifying Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team."

07:23 US Ambassador Dismisses Zelensky's NATO Membership HopesThe United States Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, declared that NATO is not considering a short-term invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance. Smith stated in an interview with "Voice of America" that despite the consensus at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" to NATO membership, the alliance is not currently considering an immediate invitation. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, emphasizing Ukraine's inclusion into NATO as its core objective.

06:56 White House Announces Shift in Ramstein MeetingThe United States government has rescheduled a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it virtually, as per a White House announcement. This decision came following a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional financial aid for Ukraine was discussed. Initially, Biden was scheduled to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of more than 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, that gathers at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 marked their 24th encounter since establishing the group in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: Advanced Russian Weapons Discovered with HezbollahIsrael's military has uncovered advanced Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia fortresses in southern Lebanon, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told the French newspaper "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army should possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has dug numerous tunnels and hideouts in this region, where we have just unearthed a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper cited him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Grim MilestoneA conference on landmine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. According to the United Nations, Ukraine ranks as the most heavily mined nation worldwide. An area equivalent to twice the size of Bavaria poses a danger, along with mined maritime regions. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have resulted from landmines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are actively involved, having surveyed around 1,500 square kilometers - a combined area the size of Berlin and Hamburg - and neutralized over 530,000 explosive devices. The government estimates the overall cost of clearing the nation at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alert in Various Ukrainian RegionsWidespread areas of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight. Air alerts have been issued in most regions, with no reported damage thus far. Meanwhile, Russian air defense in the Bryansk region's border has downed three Ukrainian drones, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. No casualties or damage were reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Establish Ammunition FactoryUkraine and Lithuania plan to collaborate on establishing an ammunition factory, the Lithuanian Economy Ministry announced. The factory will manufacture flexible RDX explosives. Construction is anticipated to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 DHL Warehouse Explosion in the UK: Investigators Explore Russian ConnectionsFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are scrutinizing the possibility of Russian involvement, as reported by the "Guardian". On July 22, an explosion occurred, allegedly due to an explosive device hidden in a package sent by air. No injuries were reported. A similar incident happened at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time, with the federal prosecutor's office stepping in to investigate. Intelligence sources suspect it was a Russian-motivated action.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised schedule. Today, he unveiled his victory plan, which includes an official invitation for NATO membership.

The European Union, along with NATO, has been a key player in supporting Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought assistance from NATO allies, including the EU, in obtaining long-range weaponry, such as Taurus missiles, to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

