Zelenskyy asserted before the Council: "War doesn't magically vanish"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown extreme reluctance towards discussions with Russia over halting the ongoing assault on his nation. Zelensky claims that Russia is perpetrating an international violation, implying that the conflict can't just vanish or be mollified through talks. He emphasized, speaking at a UN Security Council gathering in New York, that "action is necessary."

At 22:00, Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, voiced the opinion that the USA should withdraw from the Ukraine conflict. He accused President Biden and Vice President Harris, his opponents in the election campaign, of dragging the USA into the war, asserting at a rally in Georgia, "They can't get us out. They can't do it." Only under his leadership, he asserted, could the USA extricate itself from the conflict, claiming, "I will handle it. I will negotiate it. I will get us out. We must get out."

As of 21:30, sources suggested that the USA will deliver fresh military aid to Ukraine, worth roughly $375 million. The package includes medium-range cluster munitions, assorted rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to US government sources. An official announcement is anticipated tomorrow. Since the commencement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the USA has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military assistance.

At 20:54, Ukraine flatly rejected any mention of a temporary occupation of its territories by Russia in peace negotiations. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the full withdrawal from Ukrainian territory within its internationally recognized borders is one of the essential provisions of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula. Russia currently possesses approximately one-fifth of its neighboring country and asserts control over at least five administrative districts in the southeast, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014.

On 20:25, the Russian legislature approved a bill permitting the military to enlist suspected criminals for the assault in Ukraine. According to the proposed legislation passed by the Duma on Tuesday, even those implicated but not yet tried can enlist. If they are decorated or injured in combat, their charges will be dropped. The legislation still requires approval from the upper house and the signature of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian army has been effectively conscripting criminals for combat duty for some time now, offering them freedom in return for service on the front lines. The Wagner mercenary group has also recruited fighters this way.

At 19:43, media sources reported that Ukrainian soldiers might soon receive 59 retired Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks, manufactured in the U.S., to assist in their battle against Russian intruders. Media reports suggest that the Australian government is collaborating with the Biden administration to send these tanks to the battlefield. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that these 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks, which have never seen combat, are being replaced by newer models. Reports indicate that the Ukrainian community in Australia has also advocated for this move, following disclosures that surplus Australian military equipment was being sold on online auction sites to collectors.

At 18:50, two Russian teenagers were apprehended in Siberia for allegedly setting fire to a military helicopter. The court in Omsk ordered a two-month detention for the 16-year-olds, who are accused of a "terrorist act," according to the court's press service on the Telegram messaging platform. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. According to a Telegram channel close to the authorities, the two students broke into a military base on Saturday and threw a Molotov cocktail at an MI-8 helicopter. They claimed in a video published on Telegram that they were recruited for the act on the platform and promised around 18,000 euros. The identity of the recruiter remains unknown.

On 18:17, a Wagner propagandist and his assistant were detained in Chad, straining relations between Moscow and the central African country. Maxim Shugaley, sanctioned by the EU as a propagandist for the Wagner mercenary group, and his employee Samer Sueifan were detained upon their arrival at Chad's airport on September 19. Reports indicated that a third Russian and a fourth man of Belarusian nationality were arrested on September 21. Chad's ambassador to Moscow told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the men should be surrendered to Russian authorities promptly. The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously called for their release, and the charges against them remain unclear.

On 17:40, Iranian President Massoud Peshrawi will pay a visit to Russia in October and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS summit. She announced that Peshrawi will attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with Putin. She added that an accord on a "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia is almost complete, but provided no further details.

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann Stands firm on Ukraine PolicyThe chairperson of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has strongly objected to altering her party's stance on Ukraine. In view of the recent elections, she believes it's essential to clarify to the public that backing Ukraine serves "our own best interests." "I'm stressing this because, if Putin prevails (...), if we allow this, it will not be the last conflict," the FDP politician warned during the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial show.

16:44 Biden Urges UN to Continue Support for UkraineUS President Joe Biden has urged the UN General Assembly to maintain its assistance to Ukraine in its battle against Russia's intrusion. "We won't waver in our backing for Ukraine," Biden emphasized. He labeled the war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as unsuccessful.

16:25 German Registration for Ukrainian Refugee Cars from OctoberStarting in October, Ukrainian refugees residing in Germany for over a year will be required to register their vehicles after strict regulations have been established by the federal government. Vehicles will be subject to provisionary state rules until 30 September. The new procedure is outlined in a questionnaire developed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and state authorities over the past few months. Documentation including a personal ID with Latin-based names, Ukrainian registration certificates, and proof of insurance will be necessary. Digital Ukrainian documents will not be accepted. Ukrainian license plates must be replaced following registration.

15:40 Civilian Casualties in Ukrainian Eastern City of KharkivAfter guided bomb strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, civilian casualties have been reported. The death toll reached three, as per Governor Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram. Several individuals sustained injuries. A guided bomb is said to have directly hit a high-rise building. The mayor, Ihor Terechov, had earlier announced bomb strikes in four districts and two damaged high-rise buildings through Telegram.

15:15 German Military Preparation in Hamburg Harbor Defense ScenarioFrom 11 to 13 August, the German military will conduct a significant defense exercise in the Hamburg harbor, under the title "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg will safeguard a portion of the harbor by deploying home defense forces, including setting up a checkpoint, as revealed by the military. The goal of the exercise is to protect critical defense infrastructure, maintain situational awareness at all levels, and swiftly and securely communicate with all members. Civilian traffic will not be included in the exercise and will not be affected. Following Russia's infringement of international law in its invasion of Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is considered feasible, as stated. To counter this, NATO aims to collaborate by rapidly deploying allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its strategic geographical position, serves as a hub. Therefore, the coordination of military transportation by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the protection of entire vehicle columns requires practice to achieve a convincing deterrent impact," the statement continues.

14:30 Zelensky Courts U.S. Business Leaders to Invest in Ukraine's Energy SectorUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading with US business leaders to invest in his nation's damaged energy sector. "The primary focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," he shared on social media. The country fears experiencing another round of power outages this winter as a result of war damage caused by Russia. Zelensky offered incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the elements of our victory plan," he stated in a published video. Attendees at the New York event included energy, finance, and insurance company representatives and Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development.

13:55 Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Evaluated as Success by Military ExpertAmongst observers, there's a disagreement about the success or failure of the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk. Military expert Nico Lange considers it a success, stating on X: "Consider if President Zelensky had to discuss his peace plan without the Kursk offensive. That alone emphasizes the value and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO InvitationA NATO invitation for Ukraine is included in President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan" for Kyiv. Partners supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia should issue a NATO membership invitation, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats, asserts Andrij Jermak, head of Zelensky's office, according to a statement at an appearance in New York. The plan incorporates military and diplomatic elements. Russia invaded Ukraine, in part, due to Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Post-Zelensky's Peace Proposals, Russia Maintains War Objectives Despite Kyiv's initiative for peace talks, Moscow remains firm on its objectives in Ukraine. As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, the brutal Russian invasion, ongoing for 2.5 years, will conclude once its goals are achieved, in any manner. His comments come in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement during his US trip, suggesting that the end of the war might be closer than anticipated. Zelensky is presenting his alleged victory plan in the US to compel Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war objectives encompass controlling Ukrainian territories like Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow also seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Previously, the ousting of the Kyiv government was also mentioned as a goal. Many analysts believe Russia's ultimate goal is domination over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Tense situation in Wuhledar worsens - Russia possibly using underhand tactics According to a Deepstate source close to the Ukrainian military, the situation around Wuhledar is growing increasingly critical. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement and are simultaneously leveling it with artillery and other means." Deepstate does not confirm the entry of Russian troops (announced at 09:27). "Holding out till the end means sacrificing our military forces at a price higher than the ruins' worth. We should have anticipated today's consequence earlier, but it's too late now. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are determined and continue their resistance." According to Nexta, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" strategy by heavily bombarding Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-definition satellite images reveal extensive damage in Russian ammunition depots Ukraine has recently carried out several successful attacks on ammunition depots, destroying substantial amounts of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar depict the extent of the recent attacks in Oktyabr'sky and Toropets:

10:46 Devastating attacks in Saporizhzhia: one fatality, several injuries, and substantial destruction Russian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia have led to one death and six injuries, as per official reports. The area was hit by "intense air attacks" within two hours late Monday night, according to the state civil protection service. "One person was killed, and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," wrote regional governor Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram messaging service. Additionally, an infrastructure facility and residential structures were set ablaze. A city administration employee reported that 74 apartment buildings and 24 private homes were damaged in various sections of the city.

10:07 Munz's thoughts on the Russian aircraft carrier crew: "Aircraft carrier likely won't return to sea" The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being mobilized to the front, according to a Forbes article. The ship is known for its series of mishaps, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The deployment of the crew could be another indication of Russia's financial struggles:

09:27 Wuhledar at risk: Russian forces may have penetrated Russian forces are reportedly advancing on the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as claimed by state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the assault on the city has commenced," writes, for instance, pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media claim that Wuhledar is encircled and that fighting is ongoing in the city's east. Military analyst Colonel Reisner tells ntv.de that Russian forces are moving towards the city from multiple directions, like a pincer. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. One must assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to defend the area."

08:59 Reciprocal strikes between Russia and Ukraine using drones during the night According to official statements, Russian air defense reportedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night. Six of them were brought down over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, and one over the Bryansk region, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, citing TASS news agency. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones and four missiles during the night. 79 drones were supposedly shot down or forced to crash. Initial reports do not reveal any casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's clear stance on long-range strikes against Russia Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is advocating for the allies of Ukraine to accept the use of Western weapons with longer ranges against Russia. "I propose that we end the talks about red lines," Frederiksen states in an interview with Bloomberg. The most significant red line has already been surpassed. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never allow Russia to dictate what is acceptable within NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen insists.

07:38 Hidden Burials and Misreported Deaths to Save Costs In Russian Military According to a leaked phone call by Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being secretly buried and reported missing to dodge paying substantial compensation to their families. "They kill them, the battle rages on, it's scorching, they start to smell, so we bury them right there, and then they're no longer found. If they're not found, the family doesn't receive payment. Got it?" a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident from the Russian region of Belgorod, as per the Kyiv Independent's report of the phone call. The payout for each fallen soldier is alleged to range between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 No Signs of Peace from Russia in Ongoing Conflict Despite Ukrainian President Zelenskyy advocating for his "victory plan" in the U.S., there's been no indication from Russia that it's keen on extracting itself from the conflict. "The Kremlin persistently communicates its aversion to a negotiated settlement that doesn't necessitate Ukrainian government's full submission and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state," states the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Russian high-ranking officials have recently expressed opposition to participating in the forthcoming peace conference, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov reiterated that Russia is not prepared to negotiate under any conditions other than Ukrainian submission, mentioning the West and NATO as a shared adversary. "The ISW predicts that the Kremlin is disinterested in sincere negotiations with Ukraine and will only invoke the notion of 'peace agreements' and 'dialogues' to pressure the West to push Ukraine into making preventive concessions concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Swift End to Russian Aggression Possible with U.S. Preemptive Measures, Claims Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that decisive action from the U.S. government could potentially hasten the end of the Russian aggression against Ukraine during the upcoming year. "As we approach the year's end, we have a genuine opportunity to intensify cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel, following his meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress. Zelensky is currently in the U.S. for UN General Assembly sessions and to share his "victory plan" with the U.S. government.

05:44 Mi-8 Helicopter Sabotaged by Teenagers in Omsk Two teenagers reportedly set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday utilizing a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later apprehended and confessed to receiving offers of $20,000 via Telegram to perform the attack. The helicopter sustained substantial damage, according to Russian media. This event follows a similar incident on September 11, in which two minors ignited a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Noyabrsk, Tyumen region. Incidents of sabotage, including derailments, have been taking place in various Russian regions. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some Russian railways were damaged by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 Discussing Potential Missile Shipments to Kyiv The G7 foreign ministers will hold talks on potential missile deliveries that could reach Russian territory to Ukraine on Monday, announced EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. He also confirmed the acquisition of new weapons, including Iranian rockets, by Russia, despite Tehran's continuous denial.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace Likely Closer Than We Realize" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared optimism regarding a possibly swift end to the conflict with Russia in an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News. "I believe we're closer to peace than we think," Zelensky mentioned. He urged the U.S. and its allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Attacks on Saporizhzhia Russian forces executed attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, resulting in one death according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official cited by public broadcaster Suspilne reported five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were hurt in previous attacks on the city, and an incident occurred the previous night. Fedorov wrote on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, although it is unclear which type of weapon was used. Russian forces additionally targeted the city's infrastructure, leading to a fire that was quickly put out by emergency services without causing any losses.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Under Pressure in Pokrovsk The Ukrainian military reports ongoing pressure in the eastern region of Ukraine. "The situation around Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remains tense," the Ukrainian military reports in its day-to-day update. More than 50 out of the total 125 Russian attacks along the frontline were conducted in this sector. "The main focus of the enemy's efforts is towards Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership confirms. Independent observers attribute the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on strategically valuable Pokrovsk, but the situation remains treacherous for the defenders near Kurakhove to the south. Russian forces' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk pose a threat to surrounding Ukrainian units. A similar bypass of defensive positions is also inferred further south near the city of Vuhledar, which Russian forces have previously failed to seize through frontal assaults.

00:28 American Citizen Convicted in Russia for Parental KidnappingAn American citizen has been given a six-year prison sentence in Russia for attempting to depart the country with his Russian son without the mother's permission. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found the man guilty of attempting "kidnapping" and ordered him to serve his term in a labor camp. According to the ruling, the American man attempted to leave with his four-year-old son for Poland in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's consent, he attempted to take the child out of the country," the court explained via the Telegram messaging service. He allegedly tried to cross the border into Poland through a forested area before being stopped by border patrol. Relations between the US and Russia are currently quite tense, particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Casualties Reported After Attack on Russian VillageThree people have died in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, as per local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, located five kilometers from the border, was reportedly bombarded by the Ukrainian army on Monday, as per the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram. Two adults and a teenager were killed, and two more, including a child, were injured.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Aid Following New York MeetingAfter meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude towards Germany for their support. "We are immensely thankful to Germany for their aid," Zelensky said on X. "Together, we have prevented countless lives from being lost, and we can undoubtedly contribute more to enhancing security throughout the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's policy of not supplying advanced weapons to Ukraine.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier Deteriorates as Crew is Deployed to Ukraine

Russia has a single aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has consistently garnered media attention due to its lack of deployments since its commission in the 80s, despite numerous setbacks. Now, Forbes reveals that an increasing number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are being sent to fight in Ukraine, not on their aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to Forbes, this is one of the measures to meet Russia's monthly recruitment quota, estimated at 30,000 new soldiers. Meanwhile, the Kuznetsov is deteriorating and appears increasingly likely to become a permanent resident of the Murmansk coastline, where it has been moored for some time.

You can catch up on all previous events [here].

The European Union has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine, providing significant military aid and advocating for its interests on the international stage.In light of the ongoing conflict with Russia, the chairperson of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), reaffirmed the EU's stance on Ukraine, stating that it is in the best interests of the EU to continue supporting Ukraine.

Read also: