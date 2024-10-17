Zelenskyy advocates for fresh support for his "Winning Strategy"

Before the EU leaders summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested additional aid for Ukraine's "triumph strategy" against Russia. "The major priority now is enhancing Ukraine's defense before winter sets in," Zelensky stated on Thursday morning in a video message from his plane to Brussels, which he shared via the Telegram online platform.

Zelensky is scheduled to present his victory strategy to his EU counterparts on Thursday. "Every European head of state and government will understand why we need to bolster our stance," he added. "We must bring an end to this conflict fairly." Zelensky had presented his strategy to the Ukrainian parliament the day prior and ruled out any surrendering of Ukrainian territories.

Additionally, Zelensky expressed appreciation towards US President Joe Biden for the promised aid to Ukraine. Biden confirmed their plans for delivery during their Wednesday evening conversation, and Zelensky mentioned this in his video message. US assistance will aid Ukraine both on the battlefield and in possible peace talks. "Our triumph strategy also involves diplomacy," he mentioned further.

Upon arriving in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky will join a meeting of NATO defense ministers. The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has planned to welcome President Zelensky at NATO headquarters on October 17 during the NATO defense ministers' meeting, as communicated by NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah via the X online platform. Besides this, Zelensky intends to meet with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the heads of the parliamentary groups, according to his own announcements.

