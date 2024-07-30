Zelensky visits troops on the border with Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects fortifications and defensive positions of his troops at the border with Belarus. During a working visit to the Volhynia region, he is accompanied by senior military officials, as reported by the presidential administration in Kyiv. "The head of the state border guard service, Serhiy Deineko, reports on the protection of the border, including the number of soldiers involved, their capabilities, and weapons," the statement says. Zelensky gets a firsthand look at the construction of fortifications, trenches, and underground shelters. "We have a strong defense, both in terms of personnel and defense lines," he says. "And we will continue to strengthen it." Ukrainian military has significantly reinforced the border with neighboring Belarus in recent months.

19:52 Military expert Gady: Situation for Ukraine "extremely precarious"

Military expert Franz-Stefan Gady considers the military situation at the front for Ukraine to be "extremely precarious" at the moment, especially due to the lack of personnel reserves, as he says to NDR. Ukraine has been facing problems with recruiting new soldiers for a long time, who are urgently needed to relieve fighters at the front or to replenish depleted units. Prisoners have even been sent to the front in thousands, as has also been done by the Russian side in the past:

19:06 Ukraine: Russian supersonic bombers heavily damaged

The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR claims an attack on a Russian air force base in the far north near Murmansk. In the attack, two Russian supersonic bombers of the type Tupolev Tu-22M3 were heavily damaged, says HUR representative Andriy Yusov to the agency Unian. The claims could not be independently verified. "We are talking about an explosion over the location of the aircraft," he says, suggesting that the military airport may have been attacked by combat drones. The attack took place in the afternoon of July 25, but the result was only known to the intelligence service now. Repair work on the two bombers is likely to take several months, estimates Yusov.

18:52 Hungary lures guest workers from Russia - outrage in the EU

There is outrage in the European Union over favorable Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Given the geopolitical context of the EU's relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises very serious security concerns, write top representatives of the European political family EVP to EU Council President Charles Michel. This approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal surveillance. The top representatives of EVP call on the EU Council President to investigate the situation and discuss it at the next EU summit. The goal should be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, limit the already existing security risk, and prevent other member states from taking similar initiatives in the future, the letter says.

18:07 Ukraine: "That's Insanity" - Russian Troops Launch Another Massive Attack

After the Russian large-scale attack with 57 armored vehicles towards Kurachove a few days ago, there has reportedly been another similar attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on X that the Kremlin troops attacked with the same number and failed again. The 79th Airborne Brigade destroyed or damaged 12 armored personnel carriers and 8 tanks, and eliminated dozens of soldiers. "Do you know what insanity is? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result - like Russian occupiers," the Ministry of Defense writes. Experts from the Institute for War Studies (ISW) had already expressed surprise after the first attack that Russia was still relying on such costly attacks. The US think tank attributed it to a lack of operational foresight.

17:27 Ukraine Reports Successful Attack on Russian Territory

The Ukrainian military has reportedly attacked a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region overnight. "Intelligence reports indicate that a fire broke out at the enemy's facility as a result of the attack," the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Facebook. Kursk, located on the border with Ukraine, has been a repeated target of Ukrainian attacks. Military expert Colonel Reisner recently said in an interview with ntv.de: "Experts are divided, some say that five percent of oil production has been lost due to Ukrainian drone attacks, others estimate 15 percent. Accordingly, less money is being poured into the Russian war economy. That's the Ukrainian calculation. But we can't yet see any measurable effect. These attacks will only have an impact over the coming months and years if Ukraine can continue them gradually."

16:40 Good News from the F-16 Fighter Jet Initiative for Ukraine

According to the "Wall Street Journal," the US will equip Ukraine with important ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. "Despite limited stocks and production capacities, the Pentagon will equip the F-16 with sufficient air-to-ground ammunition, precision-guided bomb sets, and modern air-to-air missiles to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the newspaper writes, citing a high-ranking official. Air-to-air ammunition is used to combat targets in the sky, while air-to-ground ammunition is used to combat targets on the ground. It is hoped that the F-16 jets will be able to attack Russian aircraft and airports in the border region and on Russian territory. So far, they have often been able to fire on Ukrainian targets without hindrance, for example with devastating glide bombs. However, due to various issues, Kyiv's forces will likely only be able to deploy a few F-16 jets this year.

16:02 Several Opposition Figures Disappear Simultaneously in Russia

At least five imprisoned opposition figures have been transferred to unknown locations in Russia. Among them are opposition politicians and activists who had protested against the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, according to lawyers and human rights organizations. Transfers in the Russian penal system are generally opaque, but the simultaneous disappearance of several imprisoned opposition figures is very rare. The lawyers of the imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin announced on his Telegram channel that Yashin had been taken from his penal colony in the Smolensk region in the west of the country "to an unknown location."

15:29 Slim Hope for Quick Peace? Finance Minister's Statement Offers Little Optimism

While the word "peace" has been used occasionally by both Ukrainian and Russian sides lately, the prospects for it remain dim. The two sides are still far apart. Russia continues to demand the cession of four Ukrainian regions and further guarantees, while Kyiv insists on the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko expects the war to continue until 2025. In an interview with RBC Ukraine, he speaks of an additional need of 12 to 15 billion dollars that the country requires. Ukraine is heavily dependent on financial aid from abroad but also plans to increase taxes.

14:46 Russia Reportedly Begins Using Little-Known Weapon from North Korea

Russian forces are now reportedly using North Korean armored vehicles in the war against Ukraine. As reported by platforms such as Militarnyi and Defence-Blog, a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit discovered a anti-tank missile system of the type Bulsae-4 near the front in the Russian border region of Belgorod, on a field. Little is known about the North Korean Bulsae-4. Its launched missiles do not follow a ballistic trajectory and are said to be capable of hitting their target from above, where armored vehicles are typically most vulnerable, similar to the US anti-tank missile Javelin. The range of the missiles is estimated to be more than ten kilometers.

14:22 Russia Plans to Mitigate Sanctions with Crypto Payments

Russia plans to introduce international payments in cryptocurrencies this year. "We are already discussing the conditions of the experiment with ministries, agencies, and companies, and we expect the first such payments to take place by the end of this year," said Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. The parliament is expected to pass a corresponding law later today, allowing Russian companies to use cryptocurrencies in international transactions, which is expected to come into force this fall. Russia has faced significant delays in international payments with major trading partners. Many banks have become more cautious in dealing with their Russian business partners due to pressure from Western supervisory authorities, primarily due to sanctions imposed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

13:53 Ukraine Invites China's Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian government has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a reciprocal visit. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv said that the government in Beijing has expressed interest. "We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine so that he can see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression against our country," the spokesperson said. Talks could then be held on a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Beijing.

13:27 Russia Claims Capture of Town in Donetsk

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops have taken the village of Piwdenne in eastern Ukraine. In its statement, the ministry refers to the town by its Russian name, Leninskoe. Piwdenne is located in the Donetsk region, which Russia has claimed to have annexed. Before the start of the Russian invasion, the village had around 1,400 inhabitants. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the capture.

13:02 USA sees Russia as greatest threat of disinformation to US electionThe US intelligence agency believes that Russia may try to influence the US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, according to NBC News, citing unnamed employees. According to their assessment, Russia continues to pose the greatest threat of disinformation to the election. In the past two presidential elections, Russia reportedly carried out a wide-ranging campaign and cyber attacks, particularly before Trump's election as US president in 2016. If Trump wins again, Ukraine may have to worry about US support - the Republican has announced that he will end the war in the shortest possible time.

12:26 UK predicts small successes for RussiaThe British intelligence service expects further tactical advances by Russian troops in the coming weeks, according to its own statements. However, their deployment options remain limited due to factors such as lack of training, high attrition rates, and a shortage of officers. This is stated in the ministry of defense's daily update.

11:54 Georgian volunteer dies in combatAnother Georgian volunteer fighting for Ukraine has been killed in the Luhansk region, the Georgian foreign ministry confirmed to the portal Civil Georgia. The 47-year-old Bondo Gagnidze died during a firefight. According to the report, 54 Georgians have died in Russia's invasion of Ukraine since the start of the war.

11:24 Russian sentenced to 14 years for planning pro-Ukrainian attackA Russian military court has sentenced Artem Sanscharajew Sanscharaew to 14 years in prison for allegedly joining a pro-Ukrainian militia and planning an attack. The prosecution accuses Sanscharaew of purchasing materials for Molotov cocktails "to undermine Russia's economic security and defense capability". Security forces reportedly foiled an attack on an electrical junction box. Sanscharaew is said to belong to the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia, which consists of Russian citizens and claims armed attacks on Russian border regions.

10:55 Munz: Russia builds weapons with gaming console partsMedia reports reveal that western electronics are still being used in Russian weapons. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains how this is possible despite sanctions - and what role gaming consoles play:

10:27 Ukraine estimates war costs at 120 million euros per dayAccording to Ukraine's finance minister, each day of war costs the country around 120 million euros. In an interview with the agency RBK-Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko put the monthly costs for the security and defense sector at over 3.7 billion euros. Currently, the budget for this year is short by over 11 billion euros, which are to be raised mainly through tax increases.

Read more here.

09:46 Ukraine reports 440 attacks in 24 hours on SaporischschjaThe Russian army attacked 12 locations in the Saporischschja region with a total of 440 attacks within 24 hours, according to the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the head of the regional military administration. 260 drones were reportedly in use.

09:01 Kupjansk Reports Attack with InjuredRussian troops attacked the city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv Oblast this morning, injuring one person. Ukrainska Pravda reports this, citing the head of the local military administration. The 71-year-old victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

08:11 Meloni Criticizes China's Support for RussiaItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized China's support for Russia's war efforts, calling it a "source of great friction" during a visit to the country. China is considered close to Russia, with the two governments agreeing to an "unlimited partnership" just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has not condemned the Russian invasion.

07:31 Reports of Explosion in Russian City of KurskAn explosion was heard and seen over the Russian city of Kursk early this morning, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the local governor and Russian Telegram channels. No damage has been reported so far. Later, the governor reported that four missiles were fired over the region overnight.

06:44 Russia Increases Pressure on Migrants to Join MilitaryTo meet the army's personnel needs, the Russian government is taking further steps to force migrants into military service. The Duma is preparing an initiative that would make obtaining a Russian passport mandatory for military service, the Institute for the Study of War reports. Proposals are also being reviewed to require newly naturalized citizens to serve two years instead of one. Human rights activists and opposition figures report physical abuse to force migrants to sign military contracts, as well as threats to revoke citizenship and promises of a passport in exchange for military service.

06:08 Ukraine Prepares for Winter Now to Avoid Major Energy CrisisPresident Selenskyj says Ukraine is already preparing for the coming winter to prevent a major energy crisis. In his evening video address, he reported on a visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is frequently targeted by Russian attacks. "I held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss security and energy issues, as energy is always one of the main topics," Selenskyj said. A large portion of Russia's air and missile attacks in recent months have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure.

05:29 Russian Navy Begins Large-Scale Fleet ExercisesThe Russian navy has begun large-scale fleet exercises involving around 20,000 soldiers and 300 ships and submarines. The exercise will test the military command structures of three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, according to Russian news agencies, citing the defense ministry. In addition to the ships and submarines, around 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military special equipment will be used.

03:48 Wadephul: Rocket Deployment "Necessary Response of NATO"

Defense expert of the Union faction Johann Wadephul continues to see the need for a debate in the German Bundestag on the planned deployment of US long-range weapons in Germany. "Of course, the Bundestag must discuss this question. The communication of the federal government on this is abysmal," said the CDU politician to the "Rheinische Post". "If such an important decision is only communicated via a press conference, we lose the necessary support in parliament and in the public," warns Wadephul. There are convincing arguments, he says. "The deployment is the necessary response of NATO to an already existing threat from Russia's Iskander missiles stationed in the Kaliningrad region. This directly threatens Germany and potentially restricts our political room for maneuver. Therefore, we should welcome the planned deployment," says Wadephul.

01:19 BSW: Long-Range Missiles Increase War Risk for Germany

BSW chairwoman Amira Mohamed Ali criticizes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the debate about the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany. "Of course, Scholz should not have made such a far-reaching decision without the parliament," she said to the "Rheinische Post". "After all, we are talking about a measure that directly increases the risk of war for Germany." Mohamed Ali, who is co-chair of BSW with Sahra Wagenknecht, emphasizes: "The deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany is another step towards military escalation. This is a highly dangerous course that the federal government should turn away from."

23:35 USA Delivers More Rockets to Ukraine

The US government announces further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. The package, worth around $1.6 billion, includes ammunition for air defense, guns, and grenade launchers, the government says (see also entry at 19:58). It also includes rockets for combating ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, says Ukraine is receiving "key capabilities for combat". To be delivered are air defense missiles of the type Nasams and projectiles for multiple rocket launchers of the type Himars. However, the US Department of Defense refuses to clarify which weapons are taken from US stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be financed through long-term contracts and will therefore only reach the front in months or years.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian Military Equipment to Saporischschja "Increasing Significantly"

The transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "significantly increased," says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the city in exile. The news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesman confirmed that Russia has reinforced its forces in the Saporischschja Oblast and sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence information suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesman adds.

21:07 Ukraine Demands Clarification of Backgrounds of Attack on Prison in OlenivkaUkraine is calling on international investigators to expedite the investigation into a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia in the country that took place exactly two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on the online service X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war." At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and around 130 injured in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing of Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced that it has identified and charged two pro-Russian collaborators in absentia who led the Russian prisoner-of-war camp in the occupied territories where dozens of prisoners were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased, were taken into account during the investigation. The two former commanders were charged in absentia with violations of the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

You can read all previous developments here.**

Due to the ongoing cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities, the discussion on cyberwar strategic defense has become more urgent for Ukraine, considering the precarious military situation at the border with Belarus. The international community, including NATO, needs to address the issue of cyberwar as a part of their collective defense strategy, considering the cyberwarfare capabilities and potential use of such technology by hostile nations like Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Read also: