Zelensky urges resilience from his troops stationed in Kursk

In the sweltering summer months, Ukrainian forces shockingly manage to make substantial gains in Russian territory, particularly in the Kursk region. These victories result in the seizure of substantial areas. Despite this, Russia has seemingly regained the initiative. For President Zelensky, this operation takes precedence, with a particular goal in mind.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his troops to defend their foothold in the Russian-held Kursk region. Contrary to widespread reports of Russian forces pushing the Ukrainians back, Zelensky asserted, "We are maintaining our position, and I salute every soldier for their courage."

During his evening video address, Zelensky confided that he had discussed the situation with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. "It's crucial to remember that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The war should revert to the land from which it originated. This occurs when a no-man's-land is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky explained.

Ukraine's surprising offensive in early August marked the first time ground combat entered Russian territory. The Kursk operation also enabled Ukraine to capture enemy soldiers and exchange them for their own troops being held captive by Russia, Zelensky claimed. The conflict in the Kursk region is ongoing, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff on Monday evening.

However, the advantage appears to be on the Russian side as of now, according to Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner, who spoke to ntv.de on Monday. "Russian forces have made progress down the road towards Sudzha. The Ukrainians have yet to dislodge this position. Consequently, they are unable to hold the surrounding areas," Reisner stated.

