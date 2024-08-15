Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukrainian army controls the city of Sudsha in Russia

The Ukrainian army has, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, completely taken control of the city of Soichi in the Russian border region of Kursk. The Ukrainian supreme commander Oleksandr Syrsky reported 'the liberation of the city of Soichi from the hands of the Russian military,'...

Sudzha is strategically important for the Ukrainian army's ongoing offensive in Kursk, which has been underway since August 6. The small town of around 5,500 residents is the last transit point for Russian gas that reaches Europe via Ukraine.

Syrsky announced that the army has established a military administration in Kursk. "A military headquarters has been set up to maintain law and order and meet the basic needs of the population in the controlled areas," he said during a meeting with Zelensky. The headquarters will also be responsible for the army's logistical supply.

The commander also reported further territorial gains. "Our troops have advanced 35 kilometers into the region of Kursk since the start of operations, controlling 1,150 square kilometers of the area and 82 settlements," said Syrsky.

The goal of Ukraine's push into Russian territory includes putting pressure on Russia to withdraw additional units from the contested eastern Ukraine. However, Russian attacks, such as those in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, have not eased. Russia announced on Thursday that it had captured the town of Iwaniwka, around 15 kilometers from the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk.

