Zelensky to deliver immediate, face-to-face appeal to Biden and Harris amidst Ukraine's preparation for the prospect of a Trump presidency

The specifics of Zelensky's "victory strategy" that he intends to convey individually to President Biden and Vice President Harris remain undisclosed, as they've been kept confidential until their presentation to the American leaders.

However, sources with knowledge of its main points have shared that this strategy aligns with Zelensky's intense pleas for quicker intervention to counter Russia's intrusion. Moreover, he's expected to press for long-term security assurances that could withstand shifts in American leadership, considering the anticipated tight presidential race between Harris and former President Trump.

The strategy, as revealed by those familiar with it, serves as Zelensky's response to growing weariness even amongst his strongest western allies over the conflict. It aims to demonstrate that Ukraine can still triumph without surrendering any Russian-occupied territory for the fighting to cease, provided sufficient aid is provided promptly.

This includes revisiting the notion of authorization to deploy Western-provided long-range weapons further into Russian territory, something Biden had previously been reluctant to endorse but has recently shown signs of considering with rising pressure.

Even if Biden decides to approve the use of long-range weapons, it's uncertain whether this decision would be made public.

Biden often takes time to mull over decisions concerning Ukraine's new capabilities. However, given the potential for a significant shift in America's approach to the conflict if Trump were to emerge victorious in the election, Ukrainian officials, along with many American ones, feel there's a pressing need for action.

Trump has declared that he could end the war upon assuming office and has suggested severing US support for Kyiv's battle efforts.

Such statements have intensified the significance of Thursday's Oval Office discussions, according to American and European officials, who emphasize the urgency to expedite aid to Ukraine while Biden is still in power.

During Zelensky's visit, the US is expected to announce a substantial new security package. Although delivery of the equipment may be delayed due to inventory constraints, CNN reported this based on information from two US officials. On Wednesday, the US announced a package worth $375 million.

The day prior to Zelensky's White House visit, Biden indicated his administration was committed to ensuring Ukraine had the necessary support to triumph in its struggle for survival.

"Tomorrow, I will unveil a series of measures to boost Ukraine's military aid – but Ukraine's ultimate victory goes beyond what transpires on the battlefield. It's also about how Ukrainians make the most of a free and independent future, which countless individuals have sacrificed so much for," he stated.

Apprehensions about the future of American support have colored much of Zelensky's meetings in Washington. During his visit last year, his main goal was to urge Republican Congressional leaders to approve additional funds for Ukraine.

Eventually, the aid was approved, but support for Ukraine among Trump's allies is not particularly strong. Although Zelensky will meet with Capitol Hill leaders on Thursday, he won't be meeting with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“This conflict has weakened Russia's fundamental viability. If you examine the alarming number of casualties and wounded among the Russians, not to mention the million Russians who've left the country, their war machine may be running but their economy is eroding,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated on MSNBC this week. “So, I believe over time, whether it's Putin or his advisors, they'll acknowledge the futility in persisting with this. It's our responsibility to hasten that day.”

Forging a relationship with Harris

Zelensky's private meeting with Harris on Thursday, following his consultation with Biden, underscores his objective to strengthen their most crucial leader-to-leader relationship in case Harris emerges victorious.

Since assuming Biden's mantle, Harris and her team have been insistent that on major foreign policy issues, there is no discord between her and Biden.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is no exception, as they emphasize that Ukraine would continue to receive America's unwavering backing against Russian aggression under a Harris administration.

Harris's face-to-face encounter with Zelensky on Thursday will mark their sixth meeting since the conflict erupted in February of 2022. Just a few days preceding the start of Russian attacks in February 2022, their dialogue at the Munich Security Conference centered around Russia's military accumulation around Ukraine and the potential for war.

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention last month, Harris took credit for America's response.

“Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, I met with President Zelensky to caution him about Russia's attack plan. I facilitated a global response – spanning over 50 countries – to counter Putin's aggression. And as President, I will stand firmly with Ukraine and our NATO allies,” she said.

Trump's advisors argue that his statements regarding the Ukraine conflict demonstrate a significant discrepancy in foreign policy perspectives between him and the vice president. (It seems unlikely that Trump will meet with the Ukrainian leader, despite earlier suggesting they might.)

Trump's campaign has been criticizing Zelensky over his interview with The New Yorker, published last Sunday, where Zelensky labeled JD Vance as "too radical."

"His statement seems to imply that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who bears it. The notion that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable," Zelensky stated in the interview. "Such comments from a potential Vice-President send out red flags for us."

Trump referred to Zelensky's comments during a speech in North Carolina on Wednesday.

"The President of Ukraine is in our country, and he's making accusatory remarks toward your favorite president, me," Trump said.

Privately, even some within the Biden administration acknowledge that any assurances Zelensky might receive from Biden and Harris regarding US support for Ukraine could be futile under a different US president.

During the signing of a new US-Ukraine defense agreement at the G7 meeting in Italy in June, Zelensky was questioned about his contingency plan in such a scenario.

"If the people are on our side, any leader will be with us in our fight for freedom," Zelensky responded.

In light of Zelensky's strategy, he plans to emphasize that Ukraine can achieve victory without surrendering any territories, provided sufficient aid is provided promptly. To further strengthen their relationship, Zelensky will also have a private meeting with Vice President Harris, who shares Biden's commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Read also: