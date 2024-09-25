Zelensky suggests compeling Moscow to establish peace agreements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a fiery address to the UN Security Council, urged his allies to put pressure on Russia on the battlefield. "This conflict can't be resolved through negotiations," Zelensky stated during a UN Security Council meeting in New York during the UN General Assembly. He further explained, "Action should be taken. Russian President Vladimir Putin has violated so many international laws and regulations that he won't stop on his own. Russia can only be forced into peace, and that's what's necessary," Zelensky said. Zelensky displayed significant skepticism towards negotiating with Russia to end the ongoing invasion of his country. "Russia is committing international atrocities. That's why this conflict can't just vanish."

As Zelensky spoke, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya nonchalantly shuffled through his papers and glanced at his phone. During his speech, the Russian representative ridiculed Zelensky, calling him a "cool guy wannabe." Under Zelensky's leadership, Ukraine had devolved into a "one-man authoritarian regime," and the Ukrainian army was on the brink of collapse. Zelensky had left the room an hour earlier and was unaware of this comments.

Before his trip to the U.S., Zelensky had raised hopes for a long-awaited "victory plan" that he would first present to U.S. President Joe Biden. According to a report in The Times of London, the plan included demands for Western security guarantees similar to NATO membership, specific weapons that haven't been specified yet, and additional financial aid.

Baerbock: Peace Must Protect Ukraine as a Sovereign Nation

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlined key points for possible peace negotiations. "Peace means protecting the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign nation. It means security guarantees," Baerbock said in her proposal for ending the war during the UN Security Council meeting. "When we speak of peace, we mean a fair and lasting peace," the Green politician emphasized.

She added, "When we speak of peace, for Ukraine, it means being able to guarantee that the end of fighting doesn't mean another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be fair and lasting.

UK: Russia is a Criminal State

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss directly addressed Putin, stating into the camera, "Your invasion is only serving your own interests, to expand your criminal state into a criminal empire, built on corruption and exploiting both the Russian people and Ukraine." This empire of Putin's is based on lies and spreads disinformation both domestically and internationally to create unrest.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged more decisive action against those backing Russia in the Ukraine conflict. "The fastest way forward is to halt those enabling Putin's aggression," Blinken said. He also emphasized the need for a just peace that upholds the principles of the United Nations Charter. Specifically, Blinken emphasized Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

France's new Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that there must be no immunity for Russia's crimes. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged greater efforts towards peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The top priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the conflict zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocation from any side." The more weapons sent to the battlefields, the harder it is to achieve a ceasefire, he said.

Antony Blinken, after urging more decisive action against those backing Russia in the Ukraine conflict, mentioned the importance of a just peace that upholds the principles of the United Nations Charter. In another part of the meeting, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, while Zelensky was speaking, was seen nonchalantly blinking as he shuffled through his papers and glanced at his phone.

Read also: