Zelensky scolds the "cynicism" of the "bastards in the Kremlin"

In Ukraine, dozens of people are dying due to Russian rocket attacks, a children's hospital in Kiev was hit. Moscow denies intentional shelling of the clinic. A missile defense error caused the damages. President Zelenskyy rejects the claim.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russian claims of a missile defense error causing damages to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kreml are spreading, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a deliberate rocket strike that killed and injured many people," the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

Zelenskyy thanked all those who posted videos online showing that it was not just a part of a missile or a single rocket, but a direct rocket strike that killed and injured many people. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry stated in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts caused the damages. Kiev is attempting to extract further financial aid from Western allies in this way before the Tuesday NATO summit in Washington.

During a massive Russian air raid, among other places, the capital Kiev, a children's hospital was heavily damaged. The Interior Ministry reported via Telegram that 31 people had been killed and 125 injured in Ukraine. In Kiev alone, 20 people were killed and 61 injured. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired 38 rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of them were intercepted by the air defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously spoken of over 40 rockets fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

Ukraine has been defending itself with Western help for over two years against a Russian invasion. Kiev is pressing for the provision of modern Western air defense systems from its allies due to regular Russian rocket and drone attacks.

