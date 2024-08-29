Skip to content
Zelensky recollects the fallen Ukrainian military personnel

Countless Ukrainian military personnel have succumbed during their efforts to ward off Russian aggression. President Zelensky underscores the prolonged duration of his nation's combat.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has underscored the duration of attacks against Ukraine by Russia, tracing it back to the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, honored the numerous deceased Ukrainian soldiers. In a video message, he recollected Ukraine's lengthy battle against Russian assaults. "2014 marks the occupation of Crimea. Skirmishes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia's initiation of its gruesome hybrid war against Ukraine. And Ukraine's military resistance," he remarked in Kyiv.

Russia made an attempt to obliterate the Ukrainians with a broad-scale invasion, according to him in 2022. "Complete Ukrainian defense. The valiance of our people. The robustness of the Ukrainian spirit. And the appreciation of our entire nation, our entire state to each soldier," said Zelensky. He paid tribute "to all fallen Ukrainian heroes who return home as shield bearers."

Zelensky met with the families of the deceased soldiers on the occasion of the memorial day for the fallen soldiers, bestowed posthumous awards, and presented 20 families with housing vouchers. The number of soldiers Ukraine has lost since February 2022 due to casualties isn't disclosed in Kyiv. Zelensky mentioned 31,000 deceased soldiers in February, but military analysts consider the figure to be higher.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the fallen soldiers during a video call with their families, assuring them of the nation's appreciation. In his tribute, he highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong presence during future video calls with the soldiers' spirits.

