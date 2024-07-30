- Zelensky: Prepare for winter now

Ukraine is already preparing for the coming winter, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated, to prevent a larger energy crisis. In his evening video address, he reported on a visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks. "I held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss security and energy issues, as energy is always one of the main topics," said Zelenskyy.

A significant portion of the Russian air and missile attacks over the past months has targeted the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, with the energy supply being a particular focus. While repair teams can fix minor issues, power supply has collapsed in many parts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said they have clear plans on how to gradually fix the power deficit. "We are preparing for the winter now, in the summer."

To secure the energy supply, Ukraine is continuing to configure air defense systems. "Commander-in-Chief (Olexander) Syrsky and the responsible commanders will present an updated structure of our air defense systems and new requirements to our partners - exactly what we need to provide by the end of this year."

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the West for more air defense systems to build an effective shield against the constant Russian missile and air attacks. Additionally, Kyiv is still awaiting the arrival of F-16 fighter jets promised by foreign partners.

Expert expects more security with F-16s

The eagerly awaited F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. could significantly contribute to securing Ukrainian airspace from Russian attacks, according to an expert. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for basic airspace protection," said Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Chrapunski on TV. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of combat aircraft currently could achieve more than the total number of air defense systems Ukraine currently possesses.

Chrapunski believes that the number of missile strikes could significantly decrease with the deployment of the first F-16s, as Russian pilots might hold back. However, he does not expect air combat, as the primary goal is to secure Ukrainian airspace from missile attacks. Even the potential use of air-to-air missiles from F-16s against attacking Russian combat aircraft could contribute to airspace security.

The expert assumes that the F-16s on Ukrainian military airfields will be safe from Russian attacks. "We should not forget that there are certain technologies for air threat defense, especially air defense systems, which are also available before the delivery of the F-16s."

Ukraine expects the arrival of the first F-16s, provided by the Netherlands and Denmark, in the near future. Belgium and Norway have also pledged more combat jets. Ukrainian pilots have already been trained on the aircraft. The exact timing of the first jets' arrival remains a military secret. The German Armed Forces do not have F-16s.

New Leopard tanks from Germany and a U.S. package

Ukraine received another eight Leopard tanks from Germany and Denmark. Alongside the Leopard 1A5, Kyiv also received two recovery vehicles and larger ammunition supplies for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank from German military and industry stocks, according to a list from the German government on military support for Ukraine.

From the US, Ukraine is set to receive another package of immediate aid worth $200 million. This includes missiles for air defense and artillery systems, as well as weapons for tank warfare, the Pentagon announced. Another aid package valued at $1.5 billion is in preparation.

The European Union has been a crucial ally in providing support to Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia. In light of this, President Zelenskyy has requested additional air defense systems from the EU to strengthen Ukraine's defenses.

The European Union, along with other global partners, has significantly aided Ukraine in its efforts to rebuild and strengthen its infrastructure, including its energy supply, which has been heavily targeted by Russian attacks.

