Zelensky fires the leader of his personal security.

In the early stages of the week, the Ukrainian domestic spy agency revealed they had thwarted a plot upon President Zelensky. They suspect two bodyguards of betraying sensitive information to Russia. This news has subsequently impacted the fate of Zelenskyi's primary bodyguard.

After a foiled assassination attempt, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sanctioned the ouster of his head bodyguard. An official decree was published about the "dismissal of Serhiy Leonidovich Rud from the position of Head of the State Security Department of Ukraine". The decree was devoid of any specified reasons for the upheaval in the secretive post. Rud had been in charge of the department, which oversees the personal security of the Ukrainian president and other high-ranking politicians along with their families, since 2019.

The Ukrainian secret service made an announcement on a Tuesday that they had successfully foiled a Russian-orchestrated assassination plot against Zelenskyi. Two individuals from Zelenskyi's bodyguard were apprehended on charges of transmitting confidential information to Russia. The Ukrainian domestic intelligence agency, known as the SBU, uncovered a "network of agents" under Russian secret service FSB's command that was "planning the assassination of the Ukrainian president". These plans reportedly extended to targeting the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, as well as other "senior figures" in government and the military. The SBU alleged that these agents were intent on enslaving soldiers from Zelenskyi's security personnel with the purpose of abduction and murder. One of the members of the network procured drones and explosives.

Russia has pursued Zelenskyi aggressively since the onset of the confrontation in Ukraine. Kiev affirms that numerous assassination attempts have been directed against the president and other high-profile Ukrainian government figures. In spring, a man was detained in Poland for suspected involvement in a plot to eliminate Zelensky. In summer, the Ukrainian secret service relayed that they had apprehended a female suspect who was being implicated in aiding Russia's planning of an assassination attempt on Zelenskyi.

Source: www.ntv.de