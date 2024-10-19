Zelensky expresses Ukraine's desire to avoid obtaining nuclear weapons.

During a show in Brussels, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky articulated an alternative for his nation's safety: either acquire nuclear weapons or become a NATO member. Putin, the Russian chief, retaliated with threats. Subsequently, Zelensky provided a clarification.

Zelensky clarified his remarks regarding nuclear weapons at the EU summit in Brussels through an interview with several journalists broadcast on Ukrainian television. He asserted, "We're not intent on creating a global menace nor do we desire nuclear weapons. Clear comprehension is essential."

At the EU summit on Thursday, Zelensky declared, "Either Ukraine safeguards itself with nuclear weapons or it is part of an alliance. 'We're unaware of any alliance as potent as NATO,' he emphasized. Later, he refuted media reports suggesting he hinted at Ukraine potentially stockpiling nuclear weapons at the EU summit. "We've never discussed planning nuclear weapon construction," stated the president.

"Nuclear disarmament, nothing to show for it"

Following the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, Ukraine possessed the third-largest nuclear weapons stockpile globally. After obtaining security assurances from Russia and the US, it relinquished its nuclear weapons to Russia. These assurances, known as the Budapest Memorandum, obligated the signatories to uphold Ukraine and other former Soviet republics' territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"In accordance with the Budapest Memorandum," Zelensky stated in the TV interview, "we swapped our nuclear weapons for the assurance of safety and territorial integrity, but received no such guarantees." The agreement has been breached without Russia facing any consequences. Ukraine seeks NATO membership not to be under a "nuclear shield" again, emphasized the Ukrainian president. "We represent a peaceful nation. NATO is superior to any form of weapons, especially those posing significant risks."

The German government also provided a clarification. Zelensky highlighted the Budapest Memorandum of 1994's violation by Russia at the EU summit in Brussels, stated government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. According to the memorandum, Ukraine renounced its nuclear weapons, and Russia guaranteed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in return. "We observe daily that Russia is not adhering to it," said Büchner.

Putin: Escalating provocation

A Foreign Office spokesperson in Berlin noted that Ukraine is "the only nation that has ever possessed nuclear weapons and given them up." However, Russia is "violating the Budapest Memorandum." The spokesperson also recalled that Ukraine recently pledged atomic disarmament in a nuclear-weapon-free world during the summer of this year.

Russian President Putin dismissed Zelensky's statements as a "threatening provocation." "There will be retaliation for every step taken in this direction," Putin warned foreign journalists. He is unsure of Ukraine's capacity to develop nuclear weapons, but added, "It is not challenging to do so in the contemporary world." "I can unequivocally state," Putin added, "Russia will not tolerate this under any circumstances."

