Zelensky expresses that the West is unwilling to enforce a complete closure towards Russia.

A significant number of Ukraine's key allies support their call for deploying long-range missiles within Russian territory, excluding Germany. Chancellor Scholz attributes Germany's reservations to fear of causing "an even greater disaster."

The discussion of employing long-range weapons against Russian targets deep within their territory has been more challenging with Germany compared to other allies, as reported from Kyiv. President Zelenskyy explained that the five major allies - the US, UK, France, Italy, and Germany - do not share a unified stance on this matter. While there are advocates who aid in talks with other allies to reach a positive resolution, there remains hesitancy due to the perceived risk and the potentially devastating payload of these missiles.

The issue is particularly contentious with Germany, who has yet to make a decision on the subject. Zelenskyy described this as the most sensitive topic for Germany. The reluctance of western allies to grant permission to utilize the long-awaited weapons seems to stem from the desire to avoid completely shutting the door on relations with Russia.

Currently, Ukraine is deploying long-range combat drones or what are known as kamikaze drones against Russian targets, but these weapons have limited destructive capacity compared to cruise missiles or long-range rockets.

Scholz: NATO should not be pulled into the conflict

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell recently expressed doubts about the restrictions on using heavy Western weapons during the Ukraine conflict, stating that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian attacks on hospitals and power plants.

The Russian invasion and its consequences were the primary focus at the meeting held between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the German Chancellery. Scholz and Biden reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine but remained opposed to the central demands in Zelenskyy's "peace plan" - the invitation to join NATO unconditionally, extending the war into Russian territory, and utilizing long-range Western weapons. Scholz emphasized that NATO must not be drawn into the conflict, as this may result in an "even greater disaster."

The situation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bordering the Donbass, is deteriorating due to renewed Russian attacks. The administration urged civilians to evacuate the city as barriers were being constructed in residential areas. "The enemy is methodically destroying the city, as he did with Bachmut and Avdiivka," a notice requesting evacuation stated.

Intense combat near Kupyansk

Approximately 12,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, a city heavily damaged by the conflict. Almost half of the city is without power. Pokrovsk and Kurachove are currently the most intense hotspots on the eastern front lines of Ukrainian defense. The General Staff in Kyiv reported heavy fighting on those front sections in their daily report.

Putin accuses Ukraine of unwillingness to negotiate

Russian President Vladimir Putin, now under investigation for alleged war crimes by the International Criminal Court, accused Ukraine of refusing to engage in negotiations with Moscow. Putin claimed that Zelensky constantly places demands but fails to propose any solutions during a meeting with media representatives in Moscow. Additionally, Zelensky signed a decree restricting negotiations with Russia. Despite this, Russia remains open to peace talks, as it did at the beginning of the conflict, according to Putin.

The demands presented by both sides for peace discussions are polar opposites. While Russia only seeks to discuss the current frontline status, Ukraine demands, among other things, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including the annexed Crimea peninsula, as a condition for negotiations.

In Kyiv, Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine wishes to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. "We always inform our partners, if you want us to speak with the Russians, then strengthen us," he stated. "Then we would be on equal footing, not just sitting in a corner." To bolster its position, Ukraine is calling for an invitation to join NATO and the release of weapons.

Ukraine receives additional financial aid from the IMF

The IMF approved a multi-billion dollar loan program for Ukraine last year, with a four-year term. Recently, Ukraine was granted access to an additional $1.1 billion from the IMF, which will be used to support the state budget. The IMF attributed the Ukrainian economy's resilience following the ongoing conflict to its successful performance and significant structural reforms, despite the threat posed by the war to energy infrastructure representing a risk factor for Ukraine's economic recovery.

Despite Germany's reservations due to the potential escalation and devastating consequences, other EU members like France and Italy have been more supportive of Ukraine's call for deploying long-range missiles within Russian territory, as suggested by Kyiv's diplomatic efforts.

In response to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's statement on Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian attacks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other allied leaders, such as President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, have reiterated their opposition to extending the conflict into Russian territory or utilizing long-range Western weapons.

