"Zeitgeist Ireland 24" presents Irish culture

Under the motto "Zeitgeist Ireland 24", contemporary Irish culture will be presented in Germany for a whole year. According to the organizers, more than 200 events with music, dance, theater, performance, visual arts and interdisciplinary projects are planned throughout Germany this year. The event kicks off on January 18 in Berlin.

The plan is to "take stock of the multifaceted and diverse contemporary Irish culture, especially in the German context". Many of the participating artists have built their careers through cultural exchange in Germany. For some of them, the country has also become their new home. The aim is also to offer young artists a platform to expand their networks and find an audience.

In January, for example, the experimental film "Cá ndeachaigh mé?" (Where am I going?) will be shown in Nuremberg. (Where am I going?) on the subject of emigration will be shown in Nuremberg. In Stuttgart, the "Poetry Jukebox" deals with perspectives on the future using contemporary poems. In Leipzig, the exhibition "Scene of the Myth" shows works by Irish artist Sarah Pierce spanning two decades.

The kick-off event for "Zeitgeist Ireland 24" is on January 18 in Berlin. Folk musicians such as YeVagabonds and Aoife Ní Bhriain, contemporary classical music by composer Jennifer Walshe and dance performances by SheenaMcGrandles will open the Irish Year of Culture in Germany.

