ZDF team narrowly survives Russian attack in Kharkiv

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks. Several ZDF employees are injured in a rocket attack on a hotel in the city center. Miraculously, all seven team members survived, according to a statement from the broadcaster.

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian rocket attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced today, Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries. According to ZDF, they were hit in the "Kharkiv Palace" hotel, which is mainly used by journalists because it has a bunker.

The seven-strong team led by ZDF reporter Alica Jung was in the hotel when the missile hit the building, the Mainz-based broadcaster explained. ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten spoke of a "further attack by Russia on the free press". ZDF will "continue to report on the war against the Ukrainian civilian population". ZDF reporter Alica Jung explained: "It is clear that there is no longer a safe place in Ukraine."

Pictures taken by an AFP photographer show extensive damage to the hotel, which is located on a street in Kharkiv's city center. An impact crater tore open the façade of the high-rise building over several floors. Many windows are broken, the lobby is damaged and bent metal parts were scattered on the street in front of the building.

Kharkiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks in recent days - including today, Sunday: regional governor Oleg Sinegubov spoke of 28 injured civilians. Residential buildings, offices and cafés were hit last night, explained Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov: "On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid."

Source: www.ntv.de