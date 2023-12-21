People - ZDF Rapunzel cuts down a Christmas tree in the forest

Actress Anna-Lena Schwing ("Wolfsjagd") can be seen as Rapunzel in a ZDF fairy tale on Christmas Eve - but for her personally, Christmas starts a day earlier. "We celebrate with the whole family every year and have a full house. And the best thing for me is always fetching the Christmas tree from the forest on the 23rd," the 27-year-old Bremen native and Berliner-by-choice told the German Press Agency. "What I like most is being out in the fresh air together. We go somewhere where you still have to cut it yourself. And then we spend a long time discussing which tree it should be."

At Schwing's parents' house between Bremen and Hamburg, real and artificial candles traditionally light up the tree. "The real ones are always only lit for a short time," said the actress, who has three younger siblings, "later the fairy lights are usually lit - if only because of our dogs and cats."

The 27-year-old can be seen in the TV film "Rapunzel and the Return of the Falcons", based on the Brothers Grimm and directed by Christoph Heimer, on Sunday (December 24) at 4.30 p.m. on German TV channel Zweite. Andrea Sawatzki as the magician and Christina Große as the queen also take part. Other fairy tale remakes on the channel this year include "Peterchens Mondfahrt", "Die Schnetts und die Schmoos" and "Maya the Bee - The Secret Kingdom".

Movie

Source: www.stern.de