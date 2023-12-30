TV show - ZDF keeps the future of "Wetten, dass...?" open

ZDF is keeping the future of the classic show "Wetten, dass...?" open. ZDF boss Norbert Himmler told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur about the show at the end of November, which was hosted by Thomas Gottschalk for the last time: "It was a great, nostalgic moment that we experienced. It showed the strength and power of the format once again. Now we are taking a pause for thought, loosely based on the James Bond title: "Never say never"."

ZDF discontinued the classic show, which was launched in the 1980s, in 2014 due to falling ratings. There was a retro show in 2021, followed by two more editions in 2022 and this November with a remarkable 12.13 million viewers.

In the dpa interview,Himmler also drew a comparison with the satire format "heute show" with Oliver Welke, which has been broadcast late on Friday evenings for years. "Over the week, more than 10 million people watch the "heute show". From this perspective, "heute show" is the new "Wetten, dass...?". When asked whether the satirical program could be slowly becoming outdated as a format, Himmler said: "There is not the slightest indication of that." The "heute show" has constantly renewed itself.

Source: www.stern.de