ZDF heats up "Wetten, dass..." speculation

Are the days of the Saturday evening TV show really over? Or is ZDF hoping to revive "Wetten, dass...?" without Thomas Gottschalk? A statement by ZDF boss Norbert Himmler certainly makes us sit up and take notice.

Not only since Thomas Gottschalk's final edition of "Wetten, dass...?" at the end of November have many people been wondering how - or whether - the format will continue. Apart from the fact that Gottschalk has now probably finally retired, nothing is known about the possible future of "Wetten, dass...". However, ZDF boss Norbert Himmler has now hinted to the "Bild" newspaper that the show may still not be completely over.

For Himmler, the Gottschalk finale was "a great, nostalgic moment that we experienced". It "showed the strength and power of the format once again". Finally, his sentence: "Now we are taking a pause for thought, loosely based on the James Bond title: 'Never say never'."

A clear farewell to the format certainly sounds different. According to the Bild newspaper, the pause for reflection could end in summer 2025 - and lead to a revival of the classic show. Potential candidates who could follow in Gottschalk's footsteps as "Wetten, dass...?" presenters are also already being discussed: Barbara Schöneberger, for example, Florian Silbereisen or Giovanni Zarrella.

Or will it be the Kaulitz twins?

A few days ago, Gottschalk himself commented on other names circulating in his podcast "Die Supernasen". Colleague Mike Krüger asked him about rumors that the twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz were among the potential successors.

Gottschalk replied that he had already heard about this and immediately contacted ZDF: "Of course I immediately asked whether this was the case, because I am naturally interested in what happens to this show. ZDF is not holding any talks - neither with the one nor with the other Kaulitz. Not even with Heidi Klum, who is, so to speak, the legal guardian of the two."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de