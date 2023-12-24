Skip to content
ZDF "Friesland" crime thriller ahead of Saturday evening shows

No chance for the competition - with the "Friesland" thriller, ZDF is clearly ahead of ARD and Co. Even the "Masked Singer" finale faded away.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Scene from the TV crime thriller "Friesland - Feuerteufel": Policewoman Süher Özlügül (Sophie Dal)....aussiedlerbote.de
Scene from the TV crime thriller "Friesland - Feuerteufel": Policewoman Süher Özlügül (Sophie Dal) and Detective Chief Inspector Jan Brockhorst (Felix Vörtler) try to recapitulate the course of the crime. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

TV ratings - ZDF "Friesland" crime thriller ahead of Saturday evening shows

With a new episode of the"Friesland" crime drama, ZDF achieved ratings victory in prime time on Saturday evening. An average of 6.37 million viewers watched the episode "Feuerteufel", which corresponded to a market share of 23.6 percent. The ARD game show "Klein gegen Groß - Das unglaubliche Duell" attracted 4.51 million viewers (18.1 percent).

RTL's "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert - Schöne Bescherung - Die große Weihnachtsshow" attracted 1.90 million viewers (8.9 percent). ProSieben showed the finale of the music show "The Masked Singer" - 1.68 million tuned in (7.0 percent).

Sat.1 showed the action film "Die Hard" and attracted 1.42 million viewers (5.5 percent). RTLzwei and the US comedy "Schöne Bescherung" attracted 1.35 million (5.1 percent) and Vox and the film "Ein Junge namens Weihnacht" 1.04 million (3.9 percent). Kabel eins reached 0.59 million (2.2 percent) from 8.15 p.m. with an edition of the series "FBI: Special Crime Unit".

Source: www.stern.de

 and  Alex Stellmacher
