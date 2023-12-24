TV ratings - ZDF "Friesland" crime thriller ahead of Saturday evening shows

With a new episode of the"Friesland" crime drama, ZDF achieved ratings victory in prime time on Saturday evening. An average of 6.37 million viewers watched the episode "Feuerteufel", which corresponded to a market share of 23.6 percent. The ARD game show "Klein gegen Groß - Das unglaubliche Duell" attracted 4.51 million viewers (18.1 percent).

RTL's "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert - Schöne Bescherung - Die große Weihnachtsshow" attracted 1.90 million viewers (8.9 percent). ProSieben showed the finale of the music show "The Masked Singer" - 1.68 million tuned in (7.0 percent).

Sat.1 showed the action film "Die Hard" and attracted 1.42 million viewers (5.5 percent). RTLzwei and the US comedy "Schöne Bescherung" attracted 1.35 million (5.1 percent) and Vox and the film "Ein Junge namens Weihnacht" 1.04 million (3.9 percent). Kabel eins reached 0.59 million (2.2 percent) from 8.15 p.m. with an edition of the series "FBI: Special Crime Unit".

