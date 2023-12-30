TV ratings - ZDF crime thriller clearly ahead of tragicomedy

The ZDF crime series "Die Chefin" won the ratings on Friday evening. 6.02 million (23.5 percent market share) watched Vera Lanz's (Katharina Böhm) investigation into the murder of a master carpenter in prime time.

The tragicomedy "Der Junge muss an die frische Luft" followed far behind in prime time. 3.79 million people wanted to see the film, which is based on the autobiography of comedian Hape Kerkeling (14.8 percent).

RTL attracted 1.67 million viewers (8.0 percent) with the 20th anniversary of "Die ultimative Chart Show". Sat.1 looked back on the year with "Unser 2023 - Der Jahresrückblick mit Jörg Pilawa", reaching 1.3 million viewers (5.4 percent).

ProSieben focused on the sci-fi flick "Venom" - 930,000 watched it (3.7 percent). Vox showed the fifth part of the action classic "Die Hard" with Hollywood star Bruce Willis. This was watched by 890,000 people (3.5 percent). RTLzwei showed "Pearl Harbor". This was watched by 850,000 viewers (3.9 percent). ZDFneo was able to convince 600,000 viewers (2.4 percent) with the disaster movie "2012".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de