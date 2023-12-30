Cult program - ZDF boss raises hopes for "Wetten, dass...?" comeback

Is the once most successful TV show in Europe not over after all? On November 25, ZDF brought down the curtain on the cult show "Wetten, dass...?" with presenter Thomas Gottschalk for the time being. More than 13 million people tuned in to say goodbye to a format that shaped a TV era.

Shortly before the turn of the year, ZDF boss Norbert Himmler now raises hopes that there could be a continuation of the show after all - the Mainz-based broadcaster has apparently not completely said goodbye to it. In an interview with the news agency DPA, the director raved about the last edition of "Wetten, dass...?": "That was a great, nostalgic moment that we experienced. It showed the strength and power of the format once again," said the 52-year-old. He did not talk about drawing a definitive line under the show's history: "Now we're taking a break for reflection, loosely based on the James Bond title: 'Never say never'."

ZDF leaves the future of "Wetten, dass...?" open

The fact that the 1984 007 flick is also a remake of the 1965 "Fireball" Bond may be a side note, but fans of "Wetten, dass...?" can at least hope for a comeback of the show. It is unclear, however, how far these considerations have gone and how long the "pause for thought" will last. However, "Wetten, dass...?" is unlikely to return to German screens in the near future.

Of course, this does not stop speculation about a future Gottschalk successor- as was the case after his first departure in 1992 and the second in 2011. Back then, Wolfgang Lippert (nine shows in 1992 and 1993) and Markus Lanz (16 shows from 2012 to 2014) took over temporarily. Gottschalk then returned to the stage each time.

However, the 73-year-old entertainer left no doubt that he would not be making a third comeback in the cult format. "The director will certainly not call me this time to bring me back," Gottschalk told the Bild newspaper. "Those responsible are looking to the future and the television of tomorrow will look different from that of yesterday. The Saturday evening in front of the TV, where the whole family got together, no longer exists. My area of business has simply disappeared"

Instead, the tabloid is now speculating about three possible show hosts who could lead through the possible new edition of the TV classic: Giovanni Zarrella, Florian Silbereisen or Barbara Schöneberger. ZDF boss Himmler did not comment on this.

