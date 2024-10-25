Youthful Union Advocates for Elevation of Retirement Age Threshold

The dispute over pension reform within the CDU appears to be at a stalemate. Prior to the "Germany Day" of the youth group, its leader proposes extending the retirement age. however, the federal party and the social wing vehemently oppose this suggestion. Will there be a confrontation at the Young Union party conference?

The Young Union (JU) leader, Johannes Winkel, has publicly advocated for an increased retirement age. "It's only fair if the retirement age increases," Winkel stated to the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" and the "Stuttgarter Nachrichten" prior to the so-called Germany Day of young politicians, taking place in Halle (Saale) till Sunday. "The CDU's fundamental program states that the retirement age should correspond to life expectancy. I anticipate this demand to also be reflected in the CDU's election program."

What form a later retirement should take can be debated, Winkel mentioned. However, something must be done. "This is a matter of intergenerational justice for me," Winkel continued.

Recently, CDU leader Friedrich Merz rejected the demand for a higher retirement age in the election program. "Neither the election program nor a potential coalition agreement with us will feature a retirement age of 70," Merz, chairman of the Union faction, stated in August to the editorial network Germany (RND). "We have tackled the topic in the party committees."

Merz acknowledged that the basic program states "we must link working life to life expectancy in the long term." Yet, he added: "But we are against a rigid, formulaic retirement age for all occupational groups, which simply doesn't work."

CDU Social Wing: No retirement at 70

The internal debate escalated upon the Mittelstands- und Wirtschaftsunion's demand for the "normal retirement age" to align with life expectancy. The social wing of the CDU, known as the Christian Democratic Workers' Association (CDA), then made it clear: "There will be no incremental move towards a retirement age of 70 or higher for everyone," recently stated Dennis Radtke, current CDA chairman, in the "Tagesspiegel". "With the CDA, there will be no uniform retirement age of 70 and no reduction in benefits below 48 percent!"

Radtke called for a more nuanced approach to pension discussions: "Those leading such debates need the courage to distinguish. Many people, such as those in care or construction, cannot physically work beyond 67 years. We shouldn't scare them." He urged less focus on the entry age and more on "how we can expand pension financing."

It is evident that if Merz addresses the JU Germany Day on Saturday afternoon, tension may ensue - either towards the federal chairman or the numerically larger young members.

