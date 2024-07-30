- Youth rescued from sea in Duisburg

A teenager was rescued from a lake in Duisburg by the fire department. They were found in the water by rescue divers and administered CPR, the fire department reported. The person was then taken to a hospital.

The fire department said they were alerted in the evening to a child who had reportedly gone underwater in the Bertasee and hadn't resurfaced. When they arrived, several people were already in the water searching for the missing person. No further information was available at the time.

The fire department's swift action in Duisburg saved a life, but unfortunate incidents like accidents in lakes are a persistent concern. Despite the emergency response, accidents in water bodies can have severe consequences and require constant vigilance.

Read also: