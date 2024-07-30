Skip to content
Youth rescued from sea in Duisburg

An emergency call about a submerged child is received by the fire department. On-site, rescue divers are immediately deployed. Much remains unclear about the circumstances after the rescue.

A teenager was rescued from a lake in Duisburg by the fire department. They were found in the water by rescue divers and administered CPR, the fire department reported. The person was then taken to a hospital.

The fire department said they were alerted in the evening to a child who had reportedly gone underwater in the Bertasee and hadn't resurfaced. When they arrived, several people were already in the water searching for the missing person. No further information was available at the time.

The fire department's swift action in Duisburg saved a life, but unfortunate incidents like accidents in lakes are a persistent concern. Despite the emergency response, accidents in water bodies can have severe consequences and require constant vigilance.

