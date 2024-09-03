Swift arrival of the firefighting unit. - Youth hostel in Schleswig experiences fire-related property damage.

Last night, a blaze broke out at the Schleswig adolescent detention center, resulting in considerable damage to the property. Fortunately, no casualties were reported; thankfully, the flame was noticed when the room in question was unoccupied. The origin of the fire remains a mystery, as per the helm of the adolescent jail.

briefly following the alarm, firefighters appeared on the scene and restored regular operations within an hour. The Schleswig adolescent detention center serves as the primary juvenile detention center in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, housing 130 secure cells as well as 10 open ones, as per its official site.

Despite the efforts of the firefighters, some other parts of the detention center were affected due to the spread of smoke. Fortunately, the other inmates were temporarily relocated to a nearby facility.

