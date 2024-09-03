Skip to content
Youth hostel in Schleswig experiences fire-related property damage.

Following a blaze at Schleswig-Holstein's sole juvenile detention center, authorities swiftly managed to contain the situation by nightfall. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries. Investigations are now underway to determine the origin of the fire.

Destruction of facilities took place during a blaze at the Schleswig Juvenile Correctional Facility (historical photograph).

Last night, a blaze broke out at the Schleswig adolescent detention center, resulting in considerable damage to the property. Fortunately, no casualties were reported; thankfully, the flame was noticed when the room in question was unoccupied. The origin of the fire remains a mystery, as per the helm of the adolescent jail.

briefly following the alarm, firefighters appeared on the scene and restored regular operations within an hour. The Schleswig adolescent detention center serves as the primary juvenile detention center in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, housing 130 secure cells as well as 10 open ones, as per its official site.

Despite the efforts of the firefighters, some other parts of the detention center were affected due to the spread of smoke. Fortunately, the other inmates were temporarily relocated to a nearby facility.

