Review of the year - You're off then!

Lottery balls, lucky charms, now no more table tennis balls, but soft plastic models, but Franziska Reichenbacher remains as she is.

Twitter, chatterbox, is now called X.And Raider is still Twix.

Telegram, message, is no longer delivered,the post office was too fast.

Anne Will, TV talk show host, is quitting her show, which we never watched anyway.

Dunja Hayali, presenter, quits the "Aktuelle Sportstudio" program.

Bettina Böttinger, TV talk show host, quits "Kölner Treff" after 17 years.where was that on?

"Leute heute", ZDF's people magazine, is being discontinued.was it still on?

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister, resigns from officeand takes over "Aktuelle Sportstudio".

747, jumbo jet, last one handed over to the leasing company Atlas Air, now flies for Kühne & Nagel.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, footballer, ends his career.we will miss him, also for this: "I wouldn't take Hoeneß as my tax advisor."

Mesut Özil, another footballer, ends his career,didn't he already?

Daim and Marabou, sweets, are being removed from the Ikea range.Daim problem.

"Wiener Zeitung", the oldest daily newspaper in the world, is published for the last time in print after 320 years.in future digitally on a Commodore C64.

Peter Urban, NDR legend, hosted the ESC for the last time.the only voice at the Song Contest that we will really miss.

Source: www.stern.de