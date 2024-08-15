- You're not dead long ago?

Obscure Knowledge Gaps, Shortness of Breath Due to a Waterbuck's Penis, and a Solid Uprising Against the Top Brass: The RTL jungle camp is back on screen. In the first episode of the new season, published on Thursday on the RTL+ streaming service, it was business as usual with high emotion and loud noise. At the center of the commotion, tears, and shouting was former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega, who accused his fellow campers of bullying ("You're such a disgrace!"). They retaliated with a sort of citizen's uprising against the 38-year-old beard-wearer.

But let's backtrack: This new season is not a regular edition of the reality show, but a special one. The occasion is the 20th anniversary of the show, which first aired in 2004. Many things are different this time. RTL is not airing the format at the beginning of the year, but in the summer. The setting is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but pre-recorded. And: All the campers are people who have already appeared in previous seasons. "Legends," as RTL calls them.

Fighting for food and dignity are people like host Giulia Siegel (49), actor Winfried Glatzeder (79), former footballer Thorsten Legat (55), and reality star Gigi Birofio (25). And, of course, David Ortega, who left his season early in 2016 and looks noticeably different now. His once-short hair has been replaced by a fluffy mane and a druid-like beard.

Kader Loth is annoyed

Similarly striking is his behavior in the camp shortly after moving in. For example, he sits by the campfire early in the morning next to a roll of toilet paper, rambling about children's TV shows and leopards. Suddenly, he asks reality veteran Kader Loth (51) if she was born in Germany. She answers sleepily and annoyed: "I don't even know where I am right now!" A prelude to bigger disagreements.

Because inexplicably, Ortega is then appointed the so-called team leader. Not an honorary position, but generally understood to have legislative power, as the team leader organizes the jungle camp.

This power increase, combined with existing skepticism from his colleagues (Gigi: "He's a bit creepy. Not that I'm sleeping and then he comes by at night."), leads to escalation. As often happens, the argument escalates over the topic of veganism. In the first major joint trial, the campers have to swallow all kinds of disgusting stuff again. While Sarah Knappik (37) downs several glasses of purified goat stomach and looks like she's just come from a zombie movie casting, Ortega refuses. Instead, he refers to the ten commandments.

"Be ashamed of yourselves!"

He then feels that his colleagues do not take his veganism seriously. The man who still calls himself a "great peace politician" yells at his colleagues: "Be ashamed of yourselves!" The result: A spontaneous meeting takes place, which removes Ortega as team leader. Mola Adebisi (51) is supposed to deliver the message and starts the conversation like a department head who has to fire someone with a background in non-violent communication. To Ortega, he says: "You also need a general update." It fails to calm the dispute.

For those who find all of this already too conflict-ridden, the jungle also offers amusement - especially with Kader Loth. The queen of trash TV ("I am one of the most serious people in Germany.") finds herself in an awkward situation, having to greet Winfried Glatzeder, the former "Belmondo of the East", which she clearly struggles with. "Winfried... Glatzer", she says. "But I thought you were already long dead." She recalls his film success "The Legend of Paul and Paula" as "Paula and Paulina".

Meanwhile, reality star Gigi Birofio fails to smuggle cigarettes into the camp in his pants, near his buttocks. However, he later makes a loud fart in front of host Sonja Zietlow, reminiscent of a scene from his 2023 season. The term "jungle legend" indeed has many shades.

Former footballer Thorsten Legat experiences a dramatic moment during the food test, where he's chewing on small pieces of water buffalo penis. Soon after, he turns red and several campers and host Sonja Zietlow rush to pat him on the back. "I couldn't breathe", Legat explains later, visibly shaken. The disgusting meal had stuck in his throat.

What hasn't been seen yet: Reality candidate Elena Miras (32), who was announced as a participant but hasn't appeared yet. According to RTL.de, she will join the jungle group as a surprise later on. Also, Sonja Zietlow was seen as the sole moderator for most of the show. Co-moderator Jan Köppen had a fever at the time of recording and had to rest.

