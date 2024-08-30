- Your written accounts have already securely claimed the title of a top-selling book.

Melania Trump, aged 54, is primed to release her memoir on October 1st, but it's currently dominating the bestseller charts even before its official launch. Titled "Melania: A Memoir", this book is grabbing attention on Amazon, currently topping the list in "US Presidents" category and ranking third in biographies and fourth in new releases.

Melania Trump Offers Unmatched Insight

As per the book's synopsis, Melania, the former First Lady, delves into her Slovenian childhood, her journey from small-town life to the glamorous world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the fateful encounter with Donald Trump that altered her life forever.

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, Melania has maintained a low profile. Her memoir promises to disclose intimate details about her life. "She shares untold stories from her White House days and offers unprecedented insights into her tenure as First Lady, making history as the first foreign-born First Lady."

As per Melania's official website, the book retails at $40, or $75 for a signed version. It narrates the "stirring and empowering tale of a woman who epitomizes personal achievement, overcomes obstacles, and carves her unique path."

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world and offers a candid portrayal of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life." The website also teases "untold stories and images never before accessible to the public."

From Slovenian Town to the White House

Born Melanija Knavs in 1970 in Slovenia, Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica. After completing high school, she pursued architecture studies in Ljubljana before deciding to focus on her modeling career.

In 1995, at the age of 25, Melania moved to New York, where she crossed paths with the 24-year-older millionaire Donald Trump at a party organized by her agent in September 1998. Following Donald's divorce from his second wife, the two formed a bond, and they exchanged marital vows in a grand ceremony in January 2005. Their son Barron, now 18, was born in March 2006, with Melania becoming an American citizen the same year.

Just before the turn of the decade, her life took another unexpected turn when her husband announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, defeated his rivals, and elevated Melania to the position of the 47th First Lady of the United States.

Throughout her campaign, her White House stint, and post-presidency, Melania has preferred to stay out of the limelight. She continues to maintain a low profile in Donald's current presidential campaign. It remains to be seen how the release of her memoir and its contents, only weeks before the election, might impact things.

Despite maintaining a low profile since leaving the White House, Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, titled "Melania: A Memoir," has already created a buzz, topping the "US Presidents" category and ranking high in biographies and new releases on Amazon. In her memoir, Melania Trump, the former First Lady, provides unique insights into her life, from her humble beginnings in Slovenia to her rise in the fashion world, her chance encounter with Donald Trump, and her experiences during her tenure as First Lady, offering an intimate perspective not fully revealed before.

Read also: