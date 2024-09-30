"Your performance is merely for the benefit of the camera!"

The episode 7 of "Die Bachelorette" commences with a significant decision. The final rose ceremony is fast approaching, and Schmitti, Ferry, and Markus are nerves wracked, fighting for the last spot. Stella's voice wavers, but she has to make her pick. Ferry ultimately receives the spotlight. The journey of Schmitti and Markus comes to an end under the shadows.

This decision causes quite a stir and heated discussions in the villa, particularly among the dominant males Martin and Jan. "Individuals moving ahead who haven't achieved much in their lives yet," Jan grumbles in disappointment.

Musty is also agitated. The amateur DJ desires a solo date with the Bachelorette: "I'll boycott every group date until I finally get my one-on-one date!" the 30-year-old insurance broker complains. Frustration hits its peak by the pool. Here, Aysun and Ferry cross paths. To sum up, Aysun worries about Emma and Ferry's constant heartbeats.

"You're acting like a child!"

Ferry, however, interprets Aysun's "intervention" as a "disrespectful attack." So, the situation escalates into a heated argument. "I just want to help, and you're acting like a child," Aysun lashes out at Ferry. Ferry shoots back: "You're meddling where you don't belong, stirring up drama, and being disrespectful. You're creating unnecessary drama for the camera!" the hobby rapper retorts.

The tension subsides only when the Bachelorette sneaks into the single's villa and reveals the candidates Aku, Erik, and Ferry's new group date plans. On the stage of a quirky pop art theater, Ferry, Aku, and Erik will portray Shakespeare's Romeo. Three moments later, the three candidates are already on the stage, impressing the Bachelorette with stumbling recitations, Berlin slang, and dramatic performances. Aku gets a warm embrace, and the two men each receive a smooch as a reward.

Stella can't decipher Ferry

Ferry's journey continues. The party animal ("I aim to conquer the world with my wife!") gets some extra time, but he isn't able to utilize it effectively: "I like his style, but I'm not sure if it'll prove too much for me," Stella concludes, leaving a large question mark hanging over her head.

As soon as Ferry, Aku, and Erik return to the villa, the next three candidates are welcomed for the group date. This time, Devin, Martin, Emma, and Jan are the lucky ones.

In a compatibility exercise, it's determined which views and values align best with the Bachelorette's. Erik launches a giggle rocket skyward ("Luna, do you prefer breasts or tits?"), and then the three chosen group date candidates head off. The rules are straightforward: whoever wins the game will get to enjoy a one-on-one date in a helicopter ride. Of course, the chance of a helicopter date makes everyone smile. But, of course, the question remains: what happens to the loser?

