- Your ox-tending helper will no longer disturb you further.

Veteran actor Uwe Ochsenknecht, now 68, appears to have softened with time. "I don't let things get to me anymore, it's just senseless. I believe that everything in life has a purpose. It's like an innate faith. What's the point of getting worked up about things you can't control?" he stated in a conversation with the German Press Agency in Munich. "Uncontrollable emotional outbursts rarely lead to anything positive. Why do people always get so mad when the train is delayed or they miss their flight? It doesn't change anything if you get upset."

Ochsenknecht's latest movie "The Bittersweet Tale of Life" is hitting theatres. He portrays an aging comedian who reconnects with his ex-spouse, who is battling cancer, falls for her again, spends her final days with her - and learns what truly matters in life.

Ochsenknecht praised his co-star Corinna Harfouch (69, "Lara"), who plays the cancer-stricken Eva: "In acting, it's like a tennis match. An incredible rally can only happen if the other player not only returns the ball but does so brilliantly. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen often, but with Corinna, it occurs four times over," he said. The film was an "emotional rollercoaster" that took him on a "thrilling emotional climb."

"Actually, you don't always need a dramatic turn of events to focus on the important things in life," said Ochsenknecht. "I deliberately chose to live more mindfully some time ago. You have to want to."

He's happy that his new movie centers around the love between two individuals beyond their twenties, he mentioned: "I think this youth fixation in films and television is gradually shifting. But that's only logical. We have a large number of people over 50 - and they're the ones with the money and the desire to go to the cinema."

