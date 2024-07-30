Last weekend, former "Bachelor" winner Clea-Lacy Juhn (33) was finally able to announce the birth of her twins. After weeks of uncertainty in the hospital, Juhn's nearly 500,000 Instagram followers were eagerly awaiting a health update from the new mother of twins, which she has now provided. Alongside a photo collage with her sons' faces covered by heart emojis, she wrote: "Things are looking up! Hopefully, the worst is behind us."

While she continues to struggle with fatigue after the past few weeks, she is making the most of every opportunity to visit her sons, who are still in the neonatal unit. In the first two days after their birth - the twins were born on July 26th at 01:51 AM and 01:54 AM - she was unable to do so due to dizziness and pain.

The names of her "two miracles," who were born in week 34+0, each weighing 2,200 grams and measuring 45 cm, are Mišah and Mika. She also shared that neither of them required respiratory support and were able to go straight to her chest.

Clea-Lacy Juhn gained fame through the RTL dating show "The Bachelor." In 2017, she received the final rose from "Bachelor" Sebastian Pannek (38), but they split after around a year and a half. After a relationship with Sky sports presenter Riccardo Basile (32), she married the father of her twins in 2023.

The couple separated in May this year but remains committed to co-parenting their twins. A photo from the birth announcement showed the father kissing Juhn on the forehead, and in the recent update, he is seen happily feeding one of the babies.

Despite sharing the news of her twins' birth on RTL'sInstagram page, the RTL-published photos revealed that the identities of the twins' parents were not publicly disclosed. Regarding the RTL earlier announced televised update on the twins' health, it seems the update was shared via Juhn's personal Instagram account instead.

Read also: