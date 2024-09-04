- Youngster tumbles from the second level, escaping major harm.

A 1-year-old kid miraculously made it through a tumble from the second level of a dwelling in Darmstadt without any major wounds. The South Hesse Police Headquarters broke the news. Onset of the incident was signaled by emergency calls on Wednesday afternoon, informing about a toddler falling out of a window. Swiftly, emergency responders arrived at the scene to aid the girl. As per initial assessments, she appeared to have escaped any significant harm. Nevertheless, as a precaution, she was transported to a medical facility. It was supposedly occupied by other individuals at the time of the incident, such as the mother and a sibling. Presently, the police are delving into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

The girl luckily avoided any lasting [injury], only requiring a precautionary visit to the medical facility. The police are investigation the circumstances leading to the toddler's [injury]-free fall from the window.

Read also: