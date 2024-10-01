Youngster plunges from a bridge - maternal anesthesia fails to alleviate distress

In the coastal area of Usedom, a woman from Brandenburg concluded her vacation with a tragic incident: Her two-year-old son tumbled off a seaside bridge into the water. In a desperate attempt to save him, the mother followed suit, resulting in severe injuries. Her petition for remuneration from Zinnowitz, the town, remained unsuccessful.

On July 22, 2021, around evening time, the 34-year-old mother aimed to capture a summer holiday moment with her two sons on the Zinnowitz seaside bridge. Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worst. The toddler fell into the water immediately in front of the Usedom beach, causing the mother to leap in after him. She was subsequently transferred to a hospital by helicopter. However, her claim for compensation against Zinnowitz was rejected by a court.

The woman from the Barnim region argued that the bridge, having surpassed its 30-year anniversary, had safety concerns. Yet, the court considered it an unforeseen accident and exempted Zinnowitz from blame. The elder son (10 years old) and his younger brother had taken positions in front of the railing for the photograph, as per the mother's account. Allegedly, the younger boy mimicked his brother's stance, lost balance, and slipped through the railing, landing in the shallow water, unharmed. Upon jumping into the water, the mother sustained injuries to her left ankle and other body parts from a height of roughly 5 meters.

Accompanied by a lengthy period of physical therapy, as well as temporary inability to work, she demanded a compensation sum of 35,000 euros. The court, however, determined that the bridge itself was secure. In the words of the presiding judge, '[a] safety measure that prevents all injuries is not achievable in practical life.' The court further stated that responsible parents should watch over their young children to prevent unsupervised play. The railing also adhered to building regulations and safeguarded against foreseeable risks, such as leaning or peering over the edge.

As stated by the Zinnowitz tourist administration director, no identical incident occurred on the bridge since it was built. Other nearby seaside bridges following a similar timeline also reported no similar accidents. In accordance with the judgment, the woman must bear the court's costs. Conversely, Zinnowitz could seek reimbursement for their legal fees, totaling several hundred euros. However, the verdict is not yet final, allowing the woman an opportunity to appeal. Her attorney announced that he would analyze the judgment and its underlying logic before making any decisions.

