Euro qualifiers are nearing the end: Germany's U21 squad decisively triumphs over Israel in the Group D match on neutral ground in Hungary, with no fans in attendance due to safety reasons. The victory gives the German team a four-point advantage over Poland, the second-placed team.

Germany is edging closer to securing their spot in the Euro tournament, following a dominant 5-1 (3-0) victory over Israel in Győr. Under the guidance of returning star player Karim Adeyemi, coached by Antonio Di Salvo, the DFB team showed no signs of weakness.

Goalkeeper Nicolo Tresoldi from Hannover 96 and Adeyemi each scored a brace, while Eintracht Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff netted the fifth goal in the last minute of regular time. Adeyemi, who had previously chosen to skip the U21 match in 2023 and faced criticism for his decision, delivered an impressive performance on the field.

DFB CEO Andreas Rettig praised Adeyemi during halftime, calling the game a "convincing performance" and commending Adeyemi for his commitment. Niv Yehoshuha scored a consolation goal for Israel, the team that remains pointless at the bottom of the group.

If Germany manages to prevail in their next match against Estonia on Tuesday and Poland loses to Bulgaria at the same time, Germany will clinch the group win and secure their spot in the 2025 tournament in Slovakia.

The game, initially scheduled for 2023 but postponed after a Hamas attack on Israel, was eventually moved to Hungary due to security concerns. With a limited preparation period and an empty stadium, reminiscent of the Corona era, the DFB team managed to overcome the challenges and maintain their solid performance on the field.

Striker Tresoldi, who took over for the rested Youssoufa Moukoko, scored his first-ever goal in the U21 jersey, while Adeyemi followed suit just moments later, marking their respective debuts with significant milestones.

With a commanding performance in the first half, Germany held most of the control, setting their sights on the third goal. And just as Di Salvo requested during the water break, Tresoldi delivered. Adeyemi added another impressive solo goal in the second half, further extending their lead.

