Young tennis sensation, Coco Gauff, drafts new chapters in record books by triumphantly clinching the China Open championship.

The straight-set triumph earned the 20-year-old an accomplishment, becoming the first American to claim the tournament title since Serena Williams in 2013. Now, she boasts eight WTA titles under her belt.

Gauff also made history within the WTA, becoming the first woman to win her first seven finals on hard-court surfaces in the Open era.

During her post-match interview, she congratulated Karolina, acknowledging her comeback to the tour and praising her extraordinary talent. She then expressed gratitude towards her team for their support throughout the season.

Her dominance was evident from the start of the final, as she swiftly took control of the first set in just 30 minutes, despite Muchova´s recent impressive streak.

The Czech player, who has endured seasonal injuries, had high hopes for the final, considering her recent successful matches against Aryna Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Zheng Qinwen, the Olympic champion.

However, she was no match for Gauff's physical prowess. The American was the superior force throughout, making only eight unforced errors, while Muchova made 24.

Serving issues briefly resurfaced at the beginning of the second set, allowing Muchova to grab a 2-0 lead. But Gauff promptly responded by breaking back, regaining control of the match.

Her victory marked a significant milestone, her first title in nine months and after adding Matt Daly to her coaching team. Her move away from long-time coach Brad Gilbert was made last month.

Gilbert played a crucial role in Gauff's 2023 form resurgence, helping her secure her first grand slam title at the US Open last year and win titles in Cincinnati and Washington.

Gauff is now gearing up for the Wuhan Open, aiming to continue her ascent in the rankings.

