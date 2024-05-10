"Young Sheldon" packs a surprising punch as it inches closer to its conclusion on CBS.

In "The Big Bang Theory's" final season, viewers knew what was coming when the prequel "Young Sheldon" was approaching its conclusion. Despite that, the sudden knock on the door in the most recent episode felt like a brutal blow.

The episode saw young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) getting ready to go to college. But the sad news came: his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), had just experienced a heart attack, and this was the beginning of the end for him. What made it more devastating was that he had just been offered a long-awaited chance to move up from coaching high school football to the college ranks, receiving an offer from Rice in Houston.

Executive producer Steve Holland told CNN, "We always knew there were a couple big moments in Sheldon's life: his father passing away and him going to Caltech." The decision was made to have these events take place in the show now instead of during the final episodes, so the characters could deal with the aftermath in the series finale.

"Chuck Lorre, our series co-creator, suggested the schedule," said Holland, explaining that after seven seasons of comedy (with the odd poignant moment), "Maybe we don't want to leave the audience mourning the loss of their favorite character at the end."

Although the elder Sheldon (Jim Parsons) had mentioned his father's death in the original show, his recollection might not have been entirely accurate - given that he wasn't always the most reliable narrator regarding his father and his presumed failings. But viewers should note that, despite "Young Sheldon" being wrapped up, they won't see the last of the Coopers on CBS. An upcoming spinoff featuring Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) - titled "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" - has already been ordered for the 2024-25 season.

While the producers consider how to set up the future, Holland confirmed their main focus was on making the "Young Sheldon" ending as strong as possible. "We were really just focused on ending this show as powerfully as we could," he said.

