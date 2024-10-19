Young progressives support FDP's advocacy for change

The Free Democrats (FDP) are pushing for tangible outcomes from the traffic light coalition within the next few weeks, or the coalition risks falling apart. This stance is backed by the FDP's youth wing. However, the Young Liberals are offering stern criticisms, especially concerning the pension package.

In the discussions surrounding the coalition's future path, the FDP's youth organization has proposed immediate reforms in various policy sectors - unless they decide to step down from the federal government. As Franziska Brandmann, the head of the Young Liberals (JuLis), articulated at the two-day federal congress in Hildesheim, "Either this government brings about policy transformation - or we clear a path for a governmental shift." This aligns with the federal party, which urged for a "decision-fall" for the FDP following the disappointing state elections in the east. The party's General Secretary, Bijan Djir-Sarai, echoed this sentiment today.

Change is necessary in areas like budget, economy, foreign policy, and pensions, Brandmann advocated. She underscored, "This nation requires a change of direction right now." It's not about the FDP, she pointed out, nor the fate of the traffic light coalition. "It's about the reforms our nation urgently needs."

Brandmann criticized the pension package harshly. According to her, the pay-as-you-go pension system, teetering on the brink of collapse due to demographic changes, should have been addressed by presenting a substantial equity pension to ensure its future-proofing. Instead, Health Minister Hubertus Heil presented a pension package that only adds to the problem. As Brandmann explained to the 600 attendees, "Our pay-as-you-go pension system is on the verge of collapse due to demographic change - but instead of addressing this issue head-on and reforming it, Minister Heil presented a pension package that only worsens the situation."

The essence of pension package II lies in maintaining a stable pension level, with pension benefits adjusting alongside wage growth. However, this will be increasingly expensive due to an aging population, and the coalition aims to soften the anticipated higher contributions and accumulate a stockpile on the stock market to cover costs. The FDP faction has called for alterations to Social Minister Heil and Finance Minister Christian Lindner's reform, as they believe contributions and tax subsidies would rise excessively.

The Young Liberals, led by Franziska Brandmann, have suggested immediate policy reforms for the Federation, urging the Commission to bring about significant changes in sectors like budget, economy, foreign policy, and pensions. Brandmann strongly criticized the current pension package, stating that it fails to address the looming collapse of the pay-as-you-go pension system due to demographic changes and instead worsens the situation.

Read also: