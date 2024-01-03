Young police officer is Jauch's 3-mil favorite

The policeman's nerves are shot. "It's almost like resuscitation, isn't it?" says Jauch, looking forward to three million with the favorite. The young man has ambitions. Just like the DB manager. His love story even moves Jauch.

"I'm about to cry," sobbed Phillip Hohenberger, already wiping his eyes. "Almost like being resuscitated, isn't it? Not that I have to do it right away," Günther Jauch was happy to share with the police officer shortly after their conversation about first aid. Even for him, the 31-year-old was somewhat surprisingly the winner of the third day of the "3 Million Euro Week" on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". So far, none of the candidates for the grand final on Friday has won more than him. The Berliner got off to a mediocre start - but then he developed some guts in the studio.

Hohenberger was so beaming when he passed the selection round that Jauch spontaneously commented: "From his phenotype, he wouldn't necessarily have classified him as a policeman. "That's the Asian in me," said the police officer with a Vietnamese father, explaining his cheerful disposition. At the beginning of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", however, this turned into despair.

Gambling on "Who wants to be a millionaire?"

Hohenberger already needed his first two jokers for the questions for 1000 and 2000 euros. But then the young police officer caught himself. The turning point came when he trusted his gut feeling for 8000 euros. Jauch wanted to know: "In what context were Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli a constant topic last summer?" Based purely on logic, Hohenberger tended towards "expensive footballer transfers", without knowing that these were Saudi Arabian soccer clubs. He logged in the answer without backing it up.

Hohenberger was able to answer the next two questions about "Avatar" and Saxon Switzerland with ease. He then benefited from his encounter with Lena Meyer-Landrut. "I met her once, by chance - in a police operation. Nothing bad," reported the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant, without revealing any details, except: "She's very nice." Perhaps this is why the Berliner was certain that Meyer-Landrut had no further number 1 hits in Germany after her debut single. The next question, however, was not so easy for him.

"I don't know the first thing about that," Hohenberger immediately confessed. Jauch wanted to know in which French city there is a papal palace: Avignon, Bordeaux, Orléans, Reims? Fortunately, the policeman had a history teacher as a telephone joker. He knew immediately: There used to be a pope in Avignon. But is there also a papal palace there?

"I'll bite my ass if I don't take this and that'll be it," Hohenberger squirmed in the face of the possible drop to 500 euros. "You would be the first since Monday to go into the final with 125,000 euros," Jauch enticed. "The more you win here, the greater the chance that I'll make you a more or less immoral offer in the final." Because only those who are selected by the RTL presenter can play for the record prize on Friday.

Schism with Jauch

Hohenberger suddenly gave himself a jolt and logged in "Avignon" - only to immediately squirm in agony. "Come on, 500 is still good. I came here with 0, I'll take 500 home with me," he encouraged himself. When Jauch finally released him, the policeman jumped up and got wet eyes. When he was asked the question for 500,000 euros, he quickly pulled out. "That gives me hope that I'll be able to get something back from them on Friday," Jauch rejoiced. But by then his temporary favorite had already regained his composure.

"See how much you offer me. Maybe I'll be able to get a bit more out of you," Hohenberger suddenly said confidently. "Most of the people who responded to my offers ended up making a deal," said Jauch, promoting his offer in the final. There, candidates have to put their winnings on the line in order to have a chance of winning the three million euros. "After a somewhat difficult start, that was a great achievement. Congratulations!" said Jauch, bidding farewell to the policeman.

Following far behind on day three of the special week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" overhang contestant Daniel Hieninger and Benjamin Granderson from Frankfurt am Main. The restaurateur and the claim manager at Deutsche Bahn each won 32,000 euros. "He's incredibly nervous," Jauch noted when Granderson needed the first joker for the 500-euro question. Then he regained his composure - perhaps also because he was able to indulge in romantic memories.

"These are stories that touch the heart," said Jauch after showing a childhood photo of his candidate and his future wife. He was seven, she was six. Their families had met on vacation. Twelve years later, Hieninger - still an aspiring basketball player at the time - tracked down the Frankfurt woman on Facebook. She had a boyfriend, but the contact remained platonic - until he met her again by chance outside a supermarket in an area he was completely unfamiliar with. Now the couple are expecting their second child.

Applying to WWM

High school teacher Cornelia Finger from Hürth had hoped for a little more from her appearance. She has been applying to be in Jauch's hot seat for ages. "I've been there for 20 years. Whenever you say: Yes, once applied: here - I always think: Yes, yes, he's saying something here," complained the candidate, who lives just a few kilometers away from the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" studio.

"It's also like a good marriage. Sometimes you have to wait a long time for the right person," Jauch tried to reassure her. His ex-champion Ralf Schnoor ultimately secured the contestant the prize of 16,000 euros. He knew that a Prussian called Piefke had left such a lasting impression in Austria (and not in France or Poland) that his name is still popular today as a figure of speech. However, Finger did not know that the height of the mattress is often important for fitted sheets and was forced to drop out.

In the end, all the candidates in this edition qualified for the final once again. Sarah Hensiek also has the best prospects. The psychotherapist will be back on Thursday with the 64,000 euro question, but will only have one joker left. The first two went for 2000 and 4000 euros. "First of all: I need the money," the additional joker introduced himself. The gentleman outed himself as a "real consumer victim".

Thanks to his passion for fragrances, he was able to explain to the teacher that EdT (Eau de Toilette) or EdP (Eau de Parfum) refers to different fragrance oil concentrations. "I've spent far too much money on this and now I have to get it back," announced the spectator.

