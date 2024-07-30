- Young people in Leipzig hit by lorries

In Leipzig's Connewitzer Kreuz, a young woman was tragically run over by a truck - she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. As a police spokesperson reported, the teenager, accompanied by a young man, had unnoticed climbed onto the coupling of a truck around half past three in the morning near Kurt-Eisner-Straße. They had been riding along with the truck until they reached the Connewitzer Kreuz. Upon attempting to disembark, the young woman ended up under the vehicle and was fatally run over.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the teenager passed away at the scene. The police have not yet provided specific details about the ages of the two individuals.

