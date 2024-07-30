Skip to content
Young people in Leipzig hit by lorries

Two teenagers were passengers on the fifth wheel of a truck until the Connewitzer crossing - the young woman was run over by the truck while dismounting and died.

In Leipzig's Connewitzer Kreuz, a young woman was tragically run over by a truck - she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. As a police spokesperson reported, the teenager, accompanied by a young man, had unnoticed climbed onto the coupling of a truck around half past three in the morning near Kurt-Eisner-Straße. They had been riding along with the truck until they reached the Connewitzer Kreuz. Upon attempting to disembark, the young woman ended up under the vehicle and was fatally run over.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the teenager passed away at the scene. The police have not yet provided specific details about the ages of the two individuals.

The tragic incident resulted in the young woman's immediate and fatal demise at the scene. Subsequent investigations are necessary to establish the exact ages of the teenage duo involved in the fatal accident.

