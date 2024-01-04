Hamm - Young people arrange to fight via Tiktok

Around 60 young people from Hamm and the neighboring Münsterland region are said to have arranged a brawl via the video app Tiktok. Two 16-year-olds were so seriously injured that they had to be taken to hospital, as the police announced on Thursday. A 19-year-old was slightly injured in the brawl on Tuesday evening.

The altercation is said to have been preceded by provocations on Tiktok. How far in advance the teenagers and young adults had arranged the brawl and whether it was a one-off incident is still being investigated, a police spokesman said. The police had been alerted by an emergency call. When they arrived at the scene of the brawl near a fast food restaurant, most of those involved had already made off.

