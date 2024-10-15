"Young people aren't left untouched by the impacts of crises"

Every five years, the Shell Youth Study reveals new findings. The individuals it follows have lived through pandemic years and the approach of conflict. This had an impact, according to study co-author Ingo Leven.

ntv.de: If you had to describe the generation depicted in the 2024 Shell Youth Study, what term could be suitable?

Ingo Leven: In the Shell Youth Study, we opt for a unique approach, focusing on aspects that truly represent a majority of young people. Labels like 'Generation Greta' or 'Generation Shift to the Right' oversimplify youth by emphasizing eye-catching exceptions or trends. Instead, the 12- to 25-year-olds emerge as a practical and forward-looking generation.

According to your statistics, is this generation particularly politically informed?

This younger generation is more politically engaged than it was five or ten years ago. When young people are asked their political stance, be it left, right, or center, few claim ignorance. This indicates that this generation has been influenced by various societal crises and engages with political issues earlier than previous generations.

Which concern weighs more heavily among young people, the fear of climate change or the fear of war?

Due to the situation in the Middle East and Russia's involvement in Ukraine, war is once again becoming a concern for young people, as it has not been for a long time. At present, this is the dominant topic. However, this does not mean that climate and environmental issues are not important to young people. Many expect the worst in the future, but catastrophic effects are still in the future. Therefore, it's a balance between both.

What did you find in the surveys about the political beliefs of young people who voted for the AfD in the elections in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg?

We observe that a large percentage of young people today have a positive attitude towards democracy and are future-oriented. Some have progressive views. However, a significant number are disillusioned and feeling defeated. This mirrors the reality among young people, as well as other age groups, that a receptive audience exists for populist and extreme right-wing views.

How do you determine that anti-Semitic views have not increased?

Overall, we observe that this younger generation is incredibly tolerant. This includes views about which neighbors they'd like or dislike. Tolerance remains constant, including towards a Jewish family moving in as neighbors. This is at the level we've always measured. However, this generation is strongly polarized when it comes to whether Israel's security is a matter of state for Germany. Many are undecided. I see this as an opportunity for political youth education, both in schools and extracurricular activities, as opposed to empty promises.

What motivates this generation aside from politics?

The younger generation is prepared to put themselves on the line for their beliefs. This includes the broad majority, who navigate the education system with high expectations. Young people are highly optimistic about their future success, whether that's graduation, taking over after an apprenticeship, or finding a job after studies. This is possible due to demographic changes and skills shortages, which put this generation in a strong position. Their values reflect this, with a strong focus on goals and community values such as friendship and family. This contradicts the general perception that family is becoming less important.

There are these ideals and this reality. We see young people who feel lonely and yearn for more friendships. Some young people distance themselves strongly from their families of origin, for example, by stating they don't want to raise their children the way they were raised. However, there is a longing for stable family structures.

How do you explain the significant discrepancy in results based on the level of education among young people?

We observe in various aspects of the youth study how strongly background plays a role in results. Education is still predominantly inherited; we have not yet overcome this. If either parent has an Abitur degree, the probability of finding their children in a grammar school is 80 percent. In cases where parents do not have or only have a basic education, this share is only 27 percent. If we, as a society, do not want many young people to feel left behind, we must definitely address this.

What impact do events like the pandemic, Ukraine war, and October 7th have on the results from the last study in 2019?

The only change we detect in the data is that this younger generation is increasingly grateful for the country they live in. Compared to global circumstances, they have secure, stable, and good living conditions that enable a good life. Consequently, a large majority of young people believe that Germany, as a society, provides favorable conditions for them to realize their own lives. A situation like that of students who get to know Ukrainian contemporaries as refugees in their schools provides a sense of gratitude.

In our casual chats, it's clear that Corona is now a thing of the past for most young individuals. You know, it's like looking back in your rearview mirror, it's no longer a pressing concern. Over half of our respondents report no more long-term negative repercussions. Surprisingly, some even view this crisis as a positive experience, as we've collectively managed to contain the virus with vaccinations. The severe health issues we initially witnessed have substantially diminished. Moreover, young people are also thrilled about our digital advancement, which this crisis has spurred.

However, it's crucial not to disregard the fact that some young individuals still face health issues. They require supportive structures to help them navigate through this.

Interestingly, 12 or 13-year-olds are still in the process of developing a comprehensive worldview. This maturing process often comes around the age of 23 or 24. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that there are also 13 or 14-year-olds who have already grasped things quite well. It's a thought-provoking moment to ponder, where was I at that age? And often, the realization is, not that far off.

Solveig Bach discussed this with Ingo Leven.

