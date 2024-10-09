Young Partner's Life Taken: 15-year-old Convicted and Imprisoned

In a forest near the city of Ulm, a 15-year-old boy is facing several years behind bars for taking the life of his 15-year-old girlfriend. This tragic incident occurred shortly after Christmas in the Wiblingen district. The young man, under the influence of drugs, confessed to the court to having strangled his girlfriend.

Due to his ecstasy intake, the court considered the teenager less able to resist committing the crime. The spokeswoman of the court stated that the chamber could not rule out the presence of diminished responsibility. The boy was given a six-and-a-half-year youth sentence.

The trial was held in secrecy due to the defendant's age. Initially, the girl was revived after the search operation and was taken to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on New Year's Day. The 15-year-old boy was apprehended nearby the crime scene without resistance. In his emergency call, made following the crime, he failed to provide a motive.

