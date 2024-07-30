- Young non-swimmers resuscitated after swimming accident

A swimming trip in Elchingen (Neu-Ulm district) ended tragically. As reported by the police, two siblings were playing near a jetty at a local lake. The 12-year-old boy and his two years older sister were repeatedly dunking each other under water. When the girl, who was reportedly a non-swimmer, did not resurface, an alarm was raised.

First responders pulled the girl from the water and began administering CPR. An ambulance then transported the 14-year-old to a hospital. Her condition was initially unknown. The police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

Despite being warned by their mother about the dangers of the lake, the brothers and sisters continued their water games. The tragic incident left the 14-year-old girl's brothers and sisters in shock and mourning.

Read also: