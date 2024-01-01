Young midwife amazes Jauch with her math skills

One vote in 47 million equals what percentage? The young midwife almost shakes the answer out of her sleeve on "Who wants to be a millionaire? Jauch senses a favorite for the three million euros. The Benz engineer also makes an impression.

For most candidates, this would probably have been a killer question. But the budding midwife was downright delighted on "Who wants to be a millionaire?". "I studied math once, but only for a year," Luise Babetta Ana Josefina von Jan explained her reaction to Günther Jauch. The way she then approached the question positioned the Hamburg native as the favorite for the final on Friday in the first part of the big €3 million week. But Jauch had a completely different question: "How poor is (your) family?"

The RTL presenter's question was prompted by Jan's plan for her winnings. The midwifery student wants to give her family everything up to 32,000 euros. After that, she and her boyfriend would keep half of the winnings, the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant explained. It is true that she said goodbye on Monday evening with "only" 32,000 euros. But the chances seem good that she can hope for a handsome sum in the final despite her generous plan. Her math skills certainly impressed Jauch.

3 million euro week with Jauch

Rarely has a question on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" been so unsuitable for the telephone joker. Jauch wanted to know: "According to the number of second votes cast, each voter had a share of approximately: 0.02 percent, 0.0002 percent, 0.000002 percent, 0.00000002 percent in the final result of the recent Bundestag election?" Jan's mathematical intuition led her to guess C early on. "It's very gambling," Jauch warned her.

"Actually, I'm sure," Jan bristled after she had done the math in detail with Jauch's pen on her forearm. Then she had two wrong answers blanked out by the director. A and C remained, the choice was clear. Jan had calculated 40 million voters and was only just off the mark. Almost 47 million people actually went to the polls.

No contestant in this edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" was able to beat Jan's winnings of 32,000 euros. Stefan Wigger from Ulm won the same amount immediately afterwards. The Mercedes-Benz engineer also had his phone joker to thank for this. He had known that baseball is one of the national sports in Cuba. Wigger was also lucky with the studio audience. They were able to explain to him that the song lines "Please allow me to introduce myself. I'm a man of wealth and taste" were taken from the Rolling Stones' classic "Sympathy for the Devil".

"Do you even want to be in the final?" Jauch asked Thomas Zimmermann from Scheden somewhat suspiciously. The commercial director of a pharmaceutical manufacturer naturally rejected this suspicion out of hand. Mercedes engineer Wigger, however, found the date of the final somewhat inconvenient. Because he is moving house the next day: "I have to pick up the Sprinter at 7 a.m."

Jauch had the solution: "If you win three million on Friday - nobody will need the apartment anymore." "We'll just buy it!" the candidate agreed. But Jauch preferred to make it clear: "No one is forced to appear in the final." "Nah, I'll come!" Wigger quickly conceded.

16,000 euros is enough to reach the final in the 3-million-euro week. Jauch will then use "more or less immoral offers" to convince the candidates to risk their winnings for the chance to win the biggest prize in the history of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". None of the contestants cleared the hurdle on Monday. Things did not necessarily get off to a promising start.

All eight candidates were unable to answer the first question that evening. They were asked to rank Kaiserslautern, Kassel, Augsburg and Duisburg in order of population. Like Thomas Zimmermann, debt advisor Ramona Hamacher from Inden (between Aachen and Cologne) made it to the final round with 16,000 euros. Selina Schulze from Bonn returns on Tuesday with the 32,000 euro question. "You look much better in real life than you do on TV," the employee of the North Rhine-Westphalia police tried to flatter Jauch. He let her down in a friendly manner: "That's not a compliment, I know that."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de