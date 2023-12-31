Skip to content
Young man dies after altercation in Heide

A young man was so seriously injured in a violent altercation in Heide on Saturday evening that he died in hospital a short time later. The 21-year-old had got into an argument with an older man outside a pub in the town center, police said on Sunday. Both men inflicted serious injuries on each...

A young man was so seriously injured in a violent altercation in Heide on Saturday evening that he died in hospital a short time later. The 21-year-old had got into an argument with an older man outside a pub in the town center, police said on Sunday. Both men inflicted serious injuries on each other.

The 21-year-old had to be resuscitated and emergency services took him to the West Coast Hospital. However, he died there. The second man involved, a 30-year-old from Hamburg, was seriously injured. The police arrested him for the time being.

The background and further details of the altercation were initially unknown. The police pointed out that they would not be providing any further information for the time being for tactical investigative reasons.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

