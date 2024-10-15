Young individuals undergoing treatment for obesity with GLP-1 medications showed a reduced likelihood of experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to research.

A recent study involving around 7,000 adolescents aged 12 to 18, released this week in JAMA Pediatrics, indicates that these medications are linked to a 33% decrease in risk over a year.

Semaglutide, recognized as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes treatment and Wegovy for obesity; and liraglutide, approved as Victoza for diabetes and Saxenda for obesity, are the medicines under discussion.

This recent finding adds to the sometimes contradictory body of research, implying that these medications might not have a contribution to suicide risk. Both American and European regulators initiated investigations concerning potential self-harm and suicidal thoughts among users due to reports, but no association has been verified yet.

Given the recent escalation in the utilization of GLP-1 drugs by adolescents, following their approval for this age group in the US in 2020, understanding these risks is crucial, medical professionals concur.

"Mental health and suicidality is a leading cause of death in teens and young adults," said Dr. Kitty O’Hare, senior medical director for pediatrics at Duke Primary Care in North Carolina, who was not associated with the research. "Adolescents and young adults with obesity are more likely than others to experience depression, anxiety, and eating disorders."

Dr. O’Hare expressed her enthusiasm about the study, which conducted up to three years of follow-up, as it provided substantial years' worth of data for a lesser-studied age group. "It's really helpful to have the additional research," she noted.

Conducted by medical researchers from Hadassah University Medical Center and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, the study analyzed data from 120 health-care organizations primarily in the US, from December 2019 to June 2024. The study compared the rates of suicidal ideation or attempts in children prescribed GLP-1 drugs for obesity to those treated with behavioral interventions, such as diet and exercise.

Over 12 months, 1.4% of adolescents on GLP-1 drugs reported a suicide attempt or ideation, whereas 2.3% of those not on the medications showed no association with the medications beyond three years. The study also reported higher gastrointestinal issues among those using the medications, which are typical side effects experienced with these drugs.

"The results of this study are encouraging," said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, who conducted research similar to this one, assessing medical records to inspect the association of GLP-1 drugs with lower suicide risk risk.

Volkow emphasized the necessity for clinicians to review the mental health and suicidal thoughts of adolescents taking these medications to provide support and prevent harmful health outcomes. "Adolescence can be a challenging time for mental health," she concluded.

The researchers suggested a few potential reasons why GLP-1 drugs may be associated with lower suicide risk, which they categorized as meriting further investigation.

Firstly, obesity during adolescence is linked to "diminished quality of life". Kids with obesity are often bullied and experience lower self-esteem, as O’Hare pointed out. GLP-1 medicines, which mimic a hormone vital for appetite, satiety, and digestion, are effective at promoting weight loss.

Secondly, preliminary research suggests that the drugs might affect the brain in a way that minimizes the risk of depression, although additional proof is required. Additionally, referencing early work on the drugs in addiction, they hypothesize that they may help by curbing food addiction.

Until the relationship between these medications and mental health is better understood, they shouldn’t be perceived as treatments for depression, advised Dr. Sarah Armstrong, chief of the Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Health at the Duke University School of Medicine, who manages Duke Children’s Healthy Lifestyles Program and was not part of the study.

"Families who seek care for obesity and depression in teens must recognize that treatment exists for both, and they should seek care for both of these conditions independently of each other," Armstrong said.

