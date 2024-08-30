- Young individual utilizing a skateboard gets severely hurt after collision with a vehicle

A young lad of five years old suffered severe injuries after being run over by a car while playing on a road in Donauwörth (Donau-Ries district). The boy was gliding along the street on a skateboard, being propelled by a family member, when the unfortunate incident occurred. According to police reports, the driver, aged 36, failed to notice the child as he came out of a bend. It wasn't until the driver heard a noise and saw signals from the relative that he realized what had occurred, causing him to reverse his vehicle.

The traumatized boy was airlifted to Augsburg University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver is currently under investigation for suspected negligent behavior.

The police arriving at the scene conducted an investigation into the incident. Due to the driver's actions, the local police department is considering charges of negligent driving.

