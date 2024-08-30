Young individual damage-inflicts ancient 3500-year-old container in Israel

At a museum in Haifa, Israel, a young kid, only four years old, ended up unintentionally causing damage to an ancient artifact. Regrettably, this artifact was thousands of years old. Instead of contacting law enforcement, the museum chose a different route, inviting the child and his family back for another tour.

Inbal Rivlin, director of the Hecht Museum, stated, "Occasionally, exhibits are deliberately targeted and damaged, resulting in severe consequences, including police involvement. However, this situation isn't comparable. The pottery was accidentally shattered by a little visitor of the museum, and the appropriate response is being implemented."

The family has agreed to return to the museum this weekend for a chance to see the restored item. A tailored tour has been arranged to ensure a favorable processing of the incident. The museum did not disclose any additional details regarding the event. The four-thousand-year-old artifact, as per the museum's declarations, dates back to the Middle Bronze Age, between 2200 and 1500 BCE.

The museum intentionally omits glass barriers

"Similar artefacts were discovered during archaeological digs, but many were fragmented or incomplete," Rivlin clarified. The intact pottery on display had previously been considered an exceptional find due to its size.

Despite this incident, the museum persists in its commitment: it prioritizes the public's access to archaeological relics as much as possible, and whenever feasible, exhibits are displayed without any barriers or glass walls. "The museum values the charm of experiencing an archaeological discovery in its entirety, unobstructed," Rivlin asserted. And that dedication remains unwavering.

