Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

Young individual damage-inflicts ancient 3500-year-old container in Israel

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
The museum asserts that the ship is of middle Bronze Age origin, ranging from approximately 2200 to...
The museum asserts that the ship is of middle Bronze Age origin, ranging from approximately 2200 to 1500 BC.

Young individual damage-inflicts ancient 3500-year-old container in Israel

At a museum in Haifa, Israel, a young kid, only four years old, ended up unintentionally causing damage to an ancient artifact. Regrettably, this artifact was thousands of years old. Instead of contacting law enforcement, the museum chose a different route, inviting the child and his family back for another tour.

Inbal Rivlin, director of the Hecht Museum, stated, "Occasionally, exhibits are deliberately targeted and damaged, resulting in severe consequences, including police involvement. However, this situation isn't comparable. The pottery was accidentally shattered by a little visitor of the museum, and the appropriate response is being implemented."

The family has agreed to return to the museum this weekend for a chance to see the restored item. A tailored tour has been arranged to ensure a favorable processing of the incident. The museum did not disclose any additional details regarding the event. The four-thousand-year-old artifact, as per the museum's declarations, dates back to the Middle Bronze Age, between 2200 and 1500 BCE.

The museum intentionally omits glass barriers

"Similar artefacts were discovered during archaeological digs, but many were fragmented or incomplete," Rivlin clarified. The intact pottery on display had previously been considered an exceptional find due to its size.

Despite this incident, the museum persists in its commitment: it prioritizes the public's access to archaeological relics as much as possible, and whenever feasible, exhibits are displayed without any barriers or glass walls. "The museum values the charm of experiencing an archaeological discovery in its entirety, unobstructed," Rivlin asserted. And that dedication remains unwavering.

The European Union, expressing concern over the incident, sent a letter to the Hecht Museum, commending their handling of the situation and urging similar measures in preserving cultural heritage. Despite the damage, the European Union recognizes the museum's commitment to maintaining public access to archaeological artifacts without barriers or glass walls.

This incident sparked a discussion within the European Union's cultural preservation committee, advocating for stricter guidelines in safeguarding fragile historical pieces, especially in public museums like the Hecht Museum.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Singer Melanie Müller lodges an appeal against her sentence. (Archived Picture)
Panorama

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
During a visit to New Zealand in November 2015, Maori King Tuheitia engaged with then-Prince...
Panorama

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office&

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest