Young individual climbs to the summits of Earth's tallest peaks, breaking age record. He encourages others to embark on similar adventures.

This month, 18-year-old Nima from Nepal turned out to be the youngest individual to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks. However, this young climbing phenomenon is already preparing for his next challenge.

In an interview with CNN through a video call from Kathmandu, Nima shared his plans of taking a couple of weeks' break before embarking on the climb of Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain. He would be doing this climb with Italian mountaineer Simone Moro in a winter, alpine-style, which implies that there will be no safety ropes, supplemental oxygen, or backup for them. He stated, "It's like a test of pure human endurance, never been done in mountaineering history."

Post taking a laugh, he planned to relax.

On October 9, Nima reached the summit of the 8,027-meter (26,335-foot) Shishapangma along with his companion Pasang Nurbu Sherpa. This marked the end of the "eight-thousanders," 14 peaks acknowledged by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation as surpassing 8,000 meters above sea level.

Nima described the feeling of reaching the final peak as being filled with "pure joy." His motivation stemmed from his family, many of whom were renowned mountaineers. His father, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, climbed Everest nine times and became the youngest without the need for bottled oxygen at 19. Similarly, his uncle Mingma Sherpa became the first South Asian to summit all 14 peaks in 2011.

He mentioned, "My uncles and father are way more successful than I ever could be since they hailed from a small village. To even dream about achieving this level of success was tough for them."

Beyond just assistance

Nepal's Sherpa, an ethnic community that has lived in the high altitudes of the Himalayas for generations, have primarily served as guides and porters for foreign climbers due to their local expertise.

The name 'Sherpa' has become synonymous with mountaineering. Unfortunately, they often do not get the recognition or financial rewards that their Western counterparts do.

Despite his groundbreaking accomplishments, Nima's climbs failed to attract major sponsors. Instead, he relied on his father's 14 Peaks Expedition company for funding and logistical support.

He hoped that his achievements would inspire other young Sherpa climbers to recognize their potential as athletes and professional mountaineers instead of being perceived as just support staff.

"I aspire to become the frontman for a big brand. This would encourage the next generation of Sherpa climbers to view this job as an athletic achievement rather than a risky one," Nima said.

He aimed to use this opportunity to serve as a stepping stone for other Nepali climbers.

"When you find a moment in life where you realize that the community is bigger than your individual self, I am aiming for that," he concluded.

The danger zone

Nima started his incredible journey in September 2022 when he first climbed Napali's 8,163m Manaslu. Over the next two years, he conquered all the "eight-thousanders," including Everest, the world's highest mountain, and the infamous K2.

He reached the summits of Everest and Lhotse, 8,516m, on the same day, just 10 hours apart. He also climbed five peaks within five weeks.

On Everest, he climbed despite the night, leading to little view from the mountain. He had to move quickly to climb the following mountain. He took a few photos but his mind was set on the next mountain.

His favorite climb was Annapurna, at 8,091m, which he conquered without the use of bottled oxygen.

He stated, "Without oxygen, climbing Annapurna as a 17-year-old is not typical. Annapurna was where I felt extremely strong... It was one of my best and most beautiful mountains."

The final 200 meters were the most challenging due to fatigue. Nima admitted, "Before those final 200 meters, I felt unstoppable. However, the mountains always find a way to keep you humble."

Nima and his partner Pasang experienced a few avalanches on Annapurna. He sustained an arm injury before climbing Shishapangma and faced dehydration, causing cramps. Climbing the final 700 meters of Nanga Parbat, 8,126m, without fixed ropes, Nima slipped on an icy rock.

"Initially, the first thing that came out of my mouth was my climbing companion's name. I had faith that he'd somehow manage to pull me through, so I simply called out to him," Nima shared. "We were attached at the hip, both of us on the same rope. So, when I took a tumble, he followed suit, and he merely chucked an ice axe, and we came to a halt together."

Surviving extended periods above 8,000 meters – dubbed the "death zone" – can send your body into decline. The scarcity of oxygen leaves both mind and lungs gasping for breath, potentially leading to hypoxia.

Nima portrays life up there as an ordeal dedicated to determining who can endure the most under such conditions.

Once the mercury dips below -16 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the wind howls at over 160 kilometers per hour, Nima says a climber's physical prowess hits a wall, and mental fortitude takes control.

"Perhaps I enjoy suffering," he chuckled.

Leaving a positive impact

Nepal is currently grappling with the repercussions of the climate crisis, with Himalayan glaciers swiftly melting, intensifying catastrophic floods that affect countless individuals.

The influx of tourists to Nepal is supplying much-needed funds but also introducing heaps of garbage, endangering the delicate mountain ecosystem.

Nima hopes that his generation can establish a greener legacy for the generations that follow.

"You can spot numerous problems... It's my hope that the younger generation, including folks just like me, will try to breathe life into this sector and make it more eco-friendly for future generations," he said.

His ambition is to launch an organization that offers funding for training and technical resources to help young Nepalese pursue climbing and guiding as a fulfilling career.

This year, Nepali climbers have smashed numerous records in the Himalayas. Dawa Yangzum Sherpa scaled the 14 peaks at the youngest age in Nepali history. Mingma G Sherpa became the first Nepali to summit all 14 peaks without relying on bottled oxygen. Moreover, Phunjo Jhangmu Lama conquered Everest in an extraordinary 14.5 hours.

Nima envisions Nepalese climbers gaining the same level of recognition as their Western counterparts and observes the younger generation embracing the challenge head-on.

"The generations preceding ours were the trailblazers. We're now navigating the paths they carved out for us," he said.

"But I'm just so excited to be living in this moment. The world of mountaineering is evolving at a quick pace. And as a younger generation, we'll always strive to surpass what's been accomplished before."

