- Young individual, aged 18, detained following a stabbing incident in Dorsten

After an evening knife assault on a 23-year-old in Dorsten on Wednesday, an 19-year-old is currently in custody. The Recklinghausen police and the Essen prosecutor's office have accused him of attempted homicide. He's said to have instigated the other young man before unexpectedly striking him with a blade, as stated by the authorities. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital with numerous stab wounds but wasn't in a life-threatening situation.

The culprit initially fled but was apprehended on Thursday afternoon, as per the police's latest update. The inquiry into the incident's background is still continuing.

The apprehended individual is being held by the police for questioning regarding the knife assault. The authorities are collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation.

